Virtual Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of Right-of-Way on Kensington Boulevard in Wheaton to be Held on Thursday, Aug. 25

Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
mocoshow.com
County to Host Ceremony of Remembrance to Commemorate ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ on Aug. 25, and Will Launch ‘Montgomery Goes Purple’
Montgomery County will host a ceremony of remembrance and candlelight vigil on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Downtown Rockville to memorialize lives lost to drug overdoses or substance use. The event will commemorate “International Overdose Awareness Day,” a global event aimed at raising awareness of overdoses and reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
WTOP
Zoning protesters have a lot to say about the how the Prince George’s County council operates
A group of Bowie residents — who have long fought the Prince George’s County Council on zoning and land use issues — showed up in Largo Wednesday for a news conference and protest over changes to master plans that govern future land use decisions in the Maryland city.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
mocoshow.com
Westfield Montgomery to Dedicate Community Liaison Room to Montgomery County Police Department
Westfield Montgomery Mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd in Bethesda will be holding a grand opening event on Thursday, August 11 at 10am for a new space in the mall that Montgomery County Police will be using as a resource room. Per MCPD:. Westfield Montgomery is dedicating a community space for...
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich on Hateful Vandalism Near Bethesda Trolley Trail
County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement on the hateful vandalism found near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. The full statement can be seen below:. “I am saddened, upset, and, quite frankly, disgusted over the racist vandalism that occurred near the Bethesda Trolley Trail this weekend. This incident follows other recent attacks of vandalism and hate throughout the County over the last several months. Trying to intimidate others through fear will not succeed and will not be tolerated. I encourage anyone with any knowledge or information about this vandalism to contact the Montgomery County Police Department as soon as possible. Hate has no home in Montgomery County, and we will be investigating and prosecuting those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July.
'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says
BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Police Say Thieves Targeting the Elderly and Minorities in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police is investigating a series of...
mocoshow.com
Temporary Bus Stop Closure: Wheaton Bus Loop, 8/22/22-1/22/23
Per our traffic and public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, the Wheaton Bus Loop has reinforced concrete pavement instead of asphalt. Project may also include replacing the reinforcing steel (“rebar”) and/or an entirely new subbase (graded and compacted base layer [usually gravel] under the concrete). Concrete work does take longer than asphalt resurfacing. When installed correctly, however, concrete outperforms asphalt pavement, especially under enhanced stress from continuous presence of heavy vehicles (buses etc).
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Silver Spring Man
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 30-year-old man from Silver Spring. Devante Britton was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 9900 block of Medical Center Drive....
mocoshow.com
MCPD Release Information Regarding Anti-Semitic Vandalism That Occurred in Bethesda and Kensington
Montgomery County Police have released a summary regarding the anti-Semitic vandalism that occurred in Bethesda and Kensington on Sunday, August 7. County Executive Marc Elrich has also released a statement on the vandalism. Per MCPD: On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:46 a.m., MCP officers responded to the Bethesda...
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
