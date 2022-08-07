ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyds, MD

mocoshow.com

County to Host Ceremony of Remembrance to Commemorate ‘International Overdose Awareness Day’ on Aug. 25, and Will Launch ‘Montgomery Goes Purple’

Montgomery County will host a ceremony of remembrance and candlelight vigil on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Downtown Rockville to memorialize lives lost to drug overdoses or substance use. The event will commemorate “International Overdose Awareness Day,” a global event aimed at raising awareness of overdoses and reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

Marc Elrich continues victory tour

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Executive race is too close to call according to the Associated Press, but that hasn't stopped current County Executive Marc Elrich from declaring victory. Right now, Elrich leads his opponent David Blair by 42 votes. He's confident that is more than...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan

They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Things To Do in Montgomery Parks August 12-14

Courtesy of Montgomery Parks: Get the family into the parks this weekend for nature, puppets, history, and more! Check out these five programs in Parks’ Picks for Friday, August 12, to Sunday, August 14!. Exploring. Discover amphibians and reptiles during Locust Grove Nature Center’s Full Moon Fridays(opens in a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
AccuWeather

Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Takoma-East Silver Spring (TESS) Community Action Center Relocates and Continues 50-Year History of Serving Residents in Long Branch Area of Montgomery County

The TESS Community Action Center, part of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has moved to new offices at 8703 Flower Avenue in Silver Spring. TESS has a 50-year history of serving thousands of residents each year in the Long Branch community of the County. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Temporary Bus Stop Closure: Wheaton Bus Loop, 8/22/22-1/22/23

Per our traffic and public safety reporter, Cordell Pugh, the Wheaton Bus Loop has reinforced concrete pavement instead of asphalt. Project may also include replacing the reinforcing steel (“rebar”) and/or an entirely new subbase (graded and compacted base layer [usually gravel] under the concrete). Concrete work does take longer than asphalt resurfacing. When installed correctly, however, concrete outperforms asphalt pavement, especially under enhanced stress from continuous presence of heavy vehicles (buses etc).
WHEATON, MD
mocoshow.com

Electric Vehicle Ownership Continues to Rise in MoCo

The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly in Montgomery County. As of June 2022, there were 16,618 plug-in vehicles registered in the County, with 10,939 of those full battery-electric vehicles. Over the past two years, the number of plug-in vehicles on the road has increased by 60 percent. According to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Library Closing on August 24 For Major Remodel/Expansion; Community Meeting Scheduled For August 22

The Takoma Park Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will be the last day to visit the Library and Computer Center before we relocate to a temporary space for the duration of construction. In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department offices and game room must be removed from the building by approximately January or February of 2023. A definitive date will be provided no later than 1 month prior to the actual move date.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Election Certification Planned for Friday; Recount Could Start As Early As Thursday, August 18

Incumbent Marc Elrich (55,473 votes, 39.20%) leads David Blair (55,431 votes, 39.17%) by 42 votes with all votes tabulated in the Democratic primary for County Executive. According to the Montgomery County Board of Elections, certification is planned for late Friday, August 12. Per state law, “a recount petition shall be filed with the election office where the candidate filed their certificate of candidacy. The petition must be filed within 3 days after the election has been certified.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus

A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
GERMANTOWN, MD
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

