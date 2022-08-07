ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, TN

3 dead in Tennessee River boating accident

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkR7u_0h8CTMVI00

UPDATE: The bodies of the 18-year-old and 20-year-old have been recovered.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two boaters are missing, and one is dead following a boating accident along the Tennessee River in Decatur County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

The accident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m., TWRA said.

According to a press release, three people were on a Baja boat traveling downstream when they collided with a barge.

The body of a 57-year-old woman was later located and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are still searching for two men who were also on the boat. TWRA said their ages are 20 and 18.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More Local Top Stories

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

Related
Lexington Progress

TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Decatur, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Decatur County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WREG

Corinth, MS church trashed, woman charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Corinth, Mississippi woman has been charged after she was accused of breaking into a church and causing extensive damage. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Amy Schneider broke into Farmington Baptist Church in Corinth Tuesday night. Alcorn County investigators and Farmington Police identified Schneider as the suspect and took her into […]
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash

(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WSMV

2 boaters missing, 1 dead after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night. Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river. The search continues for two missing boaters, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Boating#Shooting#Accident#Twra#Mpd#Mercedes Copyright#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
CENTERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
JACKSON, TN
CBS 42

3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Alert: Missing 18-year-old from Milan

MILAN, Tenn. –Missing 18-year-old from Milan. According to information from Milan Police Department and Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Steven Yarbrough is missing from the Milan area. Yarbrough left his home this morning traveling with an unknown direction of travel. Yarbrough has medical conditions. Anyone with any information...
MILAN, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle crash leads to standstill along interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash brought eastbound traffic to a standstill along Interstate 40. Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say the crash caused traffic to pile up from Mile Marker 78 to Mile Marker 79. So far, THP has not reported any injuries. THP says crews...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Former Tennessee police officer charged

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. –Former TN police officer arrested. According to information received from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a now-former officer from Hohenwald Police Department has been arrested. The arrest comes following an investigation, initiated by 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper, and conducted by special agents with...
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy