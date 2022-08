RABAT, Morocco -- The coach who helped Morocco qualify for the World Cup was fired Thursday, barely three months before the start of the tournament in Qatar. The Moroccan soccer federation said the decision to fire Vahid Halilhod~i was because of disagreements in preparing the team for the tournament. Morocco is scheduled to play its first match on Nov. 23 against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia. The team will also play Belgium and Canada in Group F.

FIFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO