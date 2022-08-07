Read full article on original website
Related
ifiberone.com
Man killed in July 30 rollover crash near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — A passenger who died in a rollover crash on July 30 near Moses Lake has been identified as a 22-year-old Quincy man. Armando D. Lopez died at the scene of the crash on South Frontage Road East, near Hiawatha Road, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
KHQ Right Now
Passengers identified in fatal Moses Lake crash
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's deputies have released the names of four people involved in a fatal crash in Moses Lake on July 30. Deputies say 22-year-old Karri S. Ortega was behind the wheel of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when it missed a curve and rolled several times near Hiawatha Road. All four people inside were ejected.
ifiberone.com
Man dies in dirt bike vs. SUV collision near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a dirt bike Monday morning near Moses Lake. Grant County deputies responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast for a dirt bike versus SUV collision. Deputies say...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Wenatchee River near Leavenworth identified
UPDATE — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says after further investigation, it was determined the man was not kayaking but had been swimming in the Wenatchee River when he was caught in the rapids and became submerged. Tristen Manalo, 25, was swimming near the Leavenworth KOA campground on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Level 2 evacuation issued for Rimrock Meadows due to Mohr Fire
UPDATE (1:50 p.m.) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation for the Rimrock Meadows area. The Mohr Fire continues to burn about five miles northwest of Rimrock Meadows. WATERVILLE — The Mohr Fire east of Waterville has grown to...
ifiberone.com
Level 1 evacuations issued for multiple homes in Douglas County as 1000-acre-plus blaze burns southward
WATERVILLE - The over 1000-acre blaze burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville in Douglas County has prompted Level 1 evacuation notices for homes in the upper portion of the Palisades as of late Tuesday/early Wednesday. The large blaze continues to be pushed southward into the Douglas Creek area above the...
Detectives search for rural Grant County man, 43, reported missing for five days
EPHRATA, Wash. — Detectives with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are searching for any information on 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, a resident of rural Warden who hasn’t been seen or heard from since August 4, 2022. The missing man, Espinoza-Duenas, is listed at six feet tall and roughly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpq.com
Chelan County Records Fifth Drowning Of Summer
Chelan County has recorded its fifth drowning death this summer. On Sunday, 25-year-old Tristen Manalo of Redmond was killed while kayaking on the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports Manalo was witnessed going under the water without surfacing near the KOA campground. Several bystanders swam to...
ifiberone.com
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
kpq.com
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
kpq.com
Chelan County Tightens Up on Fire Restrictions
Chelan County is tightening up their fire restrictions on August 12, with fire levels currently designated as Extreme. Chelan County is moving to a Stage 2 designation, which will be set in place for both valley and mountain zones. Stage 2 will include the following restrictions:. Barricades on county road...
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Convicted child rapist and molester relocates to George
GEORGE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put the public on notice about a convicted sex offender who recently relocated to the George area. Stanford Neal Anderson is considered as homeless and moved to George from Spokane a short time ago. Anderson is a 68-year-old male who is 5'11"...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
q13fox.com
Wildfire burns 1,200 acres near Palisades
A new wildfire is burning in Central Washington. It's charred close to 1,200 acres near Waterville. People living there have been ordered to evacuate.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
kpq.com
Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat
North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
Comments / 0