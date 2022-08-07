Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.

