Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team

Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The insane 7-prospect Dodgers trade package the Nationals wanted for Juan Soto

The San Diego Padres ultimately won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. However, they paid a hefty price. San Diego dealt a massive prospect package including MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and Robert Hassell III to the Washington Nationals. The Padres were the only team willing to meet the Nationals’ ludicrous trade demands for Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers formulated a trade package for Soto as well. However, they were not willing to give the Nationals everything they wanted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason

This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners option former Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis

The Mariners announced a series of roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game, with utility player Dylan Moore and right-hander Diego Castillo each being reinstated from the injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club optioned both left-hander Brennan Bernardino and outfielder Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington, DC
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

