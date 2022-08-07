Read full article on original website
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB・
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
dodgerblue.com
Why Didn’t The Dodgers Acquire Starting Pitcher At MLB Trade Deadline?
The Los Angeles Dodgers completed five deals at the MLB trade deadline this season, but did not make the impact move many expected despite being connected to several of the top names that were available. The Dodgers most notably acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees, along with Chris...
Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster
The Dodgers added some depth to their ranks with a surprise pickup of Orioles infielder Rylan Bannon.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Injury is a Huge ‘red flag’ Says MLB Expert
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
Report: Mystics F Myisha Hines-Allen enters protocol
Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen is not traveling with the team for Friday night’s game at Indiana. The Washington Post
NBA・
Dodgers: Insider Points to Major Weakness With This Team
Do the Dodgers have a weak spot? Andy McCullough of The Athletic did a mailbag on Tuesday, and he thinks they might. With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery.
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
The insane 7-prospect Dodgers trade package the Nationals wanted for Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres ultimately won the Juan Soto sweepstakes. However, they paid a hefty price. San Diego dealt a massive prospect package including MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, and Robert Hassell III to the Washington Nationals. The Padres were the only team willing to meet the Nationals’ ludicrous trade demands for Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers formulated a trade package for Soto as well. However, they were not willing to give the Nationals everything they wanted.
With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason
This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
Giants announce major honor for former All-Star Hunter Pence
The San Francisco Giants are set to honor former All-Star Hunter Pence in a major way later this season. The team recently announced that Pence will get a plaque on the Giants’ Wall of Fame ahead of San Francisco’s August 17th game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic.
Mariners option former Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis
The Mariners announced a series of roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game, with utility player Dylan Moore and right-hander Diego Castillo each being reinstated from the injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club optioned both left-hander Brennan Bernardino and outfielder Kyle Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma.
