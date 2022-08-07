ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 11, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon $4.11, is down 1 cents from our last report of $4.12 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 17 cents from a week ago, and is up, 57 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, August 11, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Upton, Wyoming by Dick Claycomb. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
STURGIS, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natrona, WY
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Rawlins, WY
City
Worland, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
State
Wyoming State
City
Evanston, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Riverton, WY
City
Pinedale, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: July 29 – August 5, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of July 29 – Aug. 5, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. July 29:. July 30:. July 31:
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#High And Low#The M G Oil Company#Campbell#Lincoln#Teton
cowboystatedaily.com

Gordon Tops All Fundraising For State Office Races With $541K

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing is for sure: it is a heck of a lot cheaper to run for state office than national office at least in this 2022 election cycle. While Liz Cheney has raised $15 million and her challenger has accumulated a...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Teachers Spending Their Own Money On Classroom Supplies Is Common

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As with any budget, there are always unexpected expenses. When it comes to public education, it’s often the teachers who make up the difference. A recent survey showed that over 90% of teachers around the country spend their own money...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wildfire Season: Not Quite Out Of The (Burning) Woods Yet

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming might be past what one expert described as a “normal” wildfire season in the Western United States, but another expert said “above normal” danger remains in the region. “Level 1 Restrictions” have been implemented in parts...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Wildlife Funding Under Fire

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Funding for wildlife conservation and management nationwide is currently under threat, as advocates on both the right and left target provisions of an 85-year-old federal law. The Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act provides for an excise tax on the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Shooting the Breeze With Rod Miller And Cat Urbigkit: Pre-Election Pondering

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Cat Urbigkit: Hey Rod, our experiment of shooting the breeze in a column was popular enough that Editor Jimmy wants us to do more. While I generally like the guy’s taste in music, I must say he’s a bit of a glutton for punishment in asking for more of our political opinions.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Scientists Say Wyoming Spared From “Murder Hornets” Because Of Climate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Back at the beginning of the pandemic, a dark-humor meme started going around, which Facebook users termed “Apocalypse Bingo.”. “Flesh Eating Robots,” “Tiger King Craze,” “Toilet Paper Hoarders,” and “Massive Saharan Dust Cloud” were all real-life extreme events that appeared...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy