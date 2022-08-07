Read full article on original website
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.11, is down 1 cents from our last report of $4.12 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 17 cents from a week ago, and is up, 57 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken north of Upton, Wyoming by Dick Claycomb. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where...
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they're bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They're also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
Drive along Wyoming's highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
Petroleum Association: Development of Billion-Barrel Wyoming Oil Reserve Possible But Challenging
Gaining access to a billion-barrel oil reserve discovered in Wyoming won't be impossible, but it may be improbable according to an oil and gas industry representative. Last week, Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced it had confirmed the presence of a...
Wyoming Obituaries: July 29 – August 5, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of July 29 – Aug. 5, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. July 29:. July 30:. July 31:
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. "Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else," Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. "It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that's about seven tenths of a cord."
Gordon Tops All Fundraising For State Office Races With $541K
One thing is for sure: it is a heck of a lot cheaper to run for state office than national office at least in this 2022 election cycle. While Liz Cheney has raised $15 million and her challenger has accumulated a...
Wyoming Teachers Spending Their Own Money On Classroom Supplies Is Common
As with any budget, there are always unexpected expenses. When it comes to public education, it's often the teachers who make up the difference. A recent survey showed that over 90% of teachers around the country spend their own money...
Wyoming Wildfire Season: Not Quite Out Of The (Burning) Woods Yet
Wyoming might be past what one expert described as a "normal" wildfire season in the Western United States, but another expert said "above normal" danger remains in the region. "Level 1 Restrictions" have been implemented in parts...
Abortion In Wyoming Will Continue; Judge Calls Abortion “Healthcare”
After pausing Wyoming's abortion ban in late July for two weeks, Judge Melissa Owens now has placed a preliminary injunction on the law that could last months or years while the case against it wages on. "A decision to have...
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. "Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Candidate Rails Against Wyoming Receiving Federal Funds But He Received $1.7 Million In Federal Funds
A candidate running for the Wyoming Legislature who said he would look to cut Wyoming's reliance on the federal government if elected, has accepted more than $1.7 million in government dollars from 2020-2021. The $1,755,158 in funds House District 20...
Cat Urbigkit: Wildlife Funding Under Fire
Funding for wildlife conservation and management nationwide is currently under threat, as advocates on both the right and left target provisions of an 85-year-old federal law. The Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act provides for an excise tax on the...
Shooting the Breeze With Rod Miller And Cat Urbigkit: Pre-Election Pondering
Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Cat Urbigkit: Hey Rod, our experiment of shooting the breeze in a column was popular enough that Editor Jimmy wants us to do more. While I generally like the guy's taste in music, I must say he's a bit of a glutton for punishment in asking for more of our political opinions.
Don’t Let Pristine Appearance Fool You, Wild Wyoming Water Isn’t Safe To Drink
Partaking of untreated water from Wyoming's lakes, ponds, rivers or streams could leave one with more than just memories of a great outdoors adventure. "There are a few different things that can be found in the water" which can lead...
Scientists Say Wyoming Spared From “Murder Hornets” Because Of Climate
Back at the beginning of the pandemic, a dark-humor meme started going around, which Facebook users termed "Apocalypse Bingo.". "Flesh Eating Robots," "Tiger King Craze," "Toilet Paper Hoarders," and "Massive Saharan Dust Cloud" were all real-life extreme events that appeared...
Cheney Campaign ‘Cautioned’ By Secretary of State After Mailing Out Ballot Request Forms
The Wyoming Secretary of State last week cautioned the Cheney campaign against using "official election" language on campaign literature after her campaign funded a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms throughout Wyoming. "We did have contact with (the...
Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists
Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.
