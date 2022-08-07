ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Haskell, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Haskell County, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Turner
okcfox.com

Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choctaw Tribal#Kia#Mercedes Benz
KOCO

Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

9-year-old boy dead after UTV accident in Pittsburg County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being partially ejected and pinned on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. The 13-year-old driving a 2021 Polaris UTV was traveling on a gravel road in Pittsburg County. While driving at unsafe speeds, he attempted to turn left but lost...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy