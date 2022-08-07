Read full article on original website
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
KTUL
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
Latimer County Sheriff's Office Searching For Thief Who Stole Police Badge
The Latimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person who stole a police badge. According to deputies, a thief stole a Wilburton Police badge along with guns and jewelry on Tuesday. The sheriff's office shared photos of the stolen item on Facebook on. Anyone with information is...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
KTUL
Court docs: Murder-suicide that left three kids dead was part of ongoing domestic dispute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Court documents are revealing more information on a murder-suicide last Saturday that left three kids and their father dead. According to court documents, the children's mother left their NW 109th Street home just days prior because of a domestic incident, leaving the children behind with their father.
okcfox.com
Husband and wife arrested following pursuit in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two people were arrested on Friday following a pursuit in Oklahoma City. Police said they pulled over 32-year-old Keith Wiley on Classen Curve after his car was seen straddling the center lane line. Police said he had slurred speech and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Guns, drugs and riot control grenades: Traffic stop in Union City leads to big bust
Union City police said they found guns, drugs, and riot control grenades during a routine traffic stop in town over the weekend.
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
KOCO
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
KOCO
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dead after UTV accident in Pittsburg County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being partially ejected and pinned on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. The 13-year-old driving a 2021 Polaris UTV was traveling on a gravel road in Pittsburg County. While driving at unsafe speeds, he attempted to turn left but lost...
KOCO
Police: Father livestreamed moments before killing 3 children, himself in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released new details after a father who killed three children and himself over the weekend in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Officers responded to a welfare check early Saturday morning near Hefner and Council roads. Police said the suspect had left the family's home with three of his children and started livestreaming on social media, threatening to harm them.
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
