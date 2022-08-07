Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in Michigan
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
Police need help identifying person of interest in Saturday morning assault downtown Detroit
The search is on for a person of interest in an aggravated assault downtown Detroit late last month. Detroit police officials say officers were called to the area of 1st and Bagley Streets shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old shoots self with gun found in recliner cushion at Eastpointe home
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun hidden in a recliner and shot himself Tuesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, the boy's uncle Laron Genta Alston, 42, was watching him when he found the 40-caliber Sig Sauer and shot himself in the foot. Police said Alston had put the gun in the cushion for safekeeping.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
Video shows encounter with Detroit police, woman alleging assault
A violent encounter with Detroit police left a woman badly injured over the weekend. 7 Action News was told officers were sent to a block party on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
19-year-old man gunned down outside Inkster party store
INKSTER, MI -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Elijah Steward who was killed Saturday night after leaving the 25 Hour Party Store located on Michigan Avenue. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Steward walked out of the store around 11 p.m. and was confronted by someone in a car that had pulled into the parking lot.
Macomb County man in custody in connection with Saturday morning mass shooting in Detroit; other mass shooting still unsolved
A Macomb County man has been arrested in connection with one of two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday that left three people dead and nine others injured.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
fox2detroit.com
Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
