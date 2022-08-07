DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"

