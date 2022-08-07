ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mysterious beating leaves man hospitalized in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A local family is seeking answers about a mysterious beating that hospitalized a man in Downtown Detroit. Police are looking to speak to a person of interest who may have information about the assault. Police told Local 4 that 51-year-old Jason Riddle was found on July 30...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5-year-old shoots self with gun found in recliner cushion at Eastpointe home

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 5-year-old boy got ahold of a gun hidden in a recliner and shot himself Tuesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, the boy's uncle Laron Genta Alston, 42, was watching him when he found the 40-caliber Sig Sauer and shot himself in the foot. Police said Alston had put the gun in the cushion for safekeeping.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5-year-old shoots himself in Eastpointe after finding uncle’s gun in recliner cushion, police say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 5-year-old boy shot himself in the foot after finding his uncle’s gun in the cushion of a recliner, Eastpointe police said. Officers were called at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9) to a home in the 16000 block of Juliana Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy bleeding from his left foot, according to authorities.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

19-year-old man gunned down outside Inkster party store

INKSTER, MI -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Elijah Steward who was killed Saturday night after leaving the 25 Hour Party Store located on Michigan Avenue. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Steward walked out of the store around 11 p.m. and was confronted by someone in a car that had pulled into the parking lot.
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched SUV on east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The scene an incredibly grisly one - a body found burned beyond recognition inside the rear of a vehicle on Detroit's east side. Very little is known about what happened, but crews got a 911 call before 2 a.m. Wednesday leading to the burning SUV, near Dubois and Hancock a block south of E. Warren Ave.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect arrested

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
LAKE ORION, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI

