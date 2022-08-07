ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Kevin Durant spotted celebrating with Travis Scott after concert

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
While Brooklyn Nets fans are patiently waiting to see how their team and roster unfolds, superstar Kevin Durant is hanging out with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner posted a video that featured Durant and former teammate James Harden getting hype with the rap star, Overtime then reposted the video showcasing Scott interacting with the players. Durant and Harden were hype backstage with Scott.

This comes just a couple of days following the report that Durant was planning to meet with team owner Joe Tsai. Durant expressed his unhappiness with the team to Tsai, before requesting a trade and listing his preferred destinations.

Unfortunately for Durant the trade market was ridiculously inflated due to the Rudy Gobert – Minnesota Timberwolves trade. The Nets asking price was high already, but this made it impossible for any teams’ offer to seem tantalizing for the franchise.

Durant seems to be living up his final weeks of the offseason before he returns to basketball, possibly as a Net.

