Lancaster, NY

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families

The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
Brockport Main Street closure notice

Main Street / Route 19 will be closed for the 2022 Brockport Arts Festival from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, through 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. North of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from Clark Street. South of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from the intersection with Park Avenue/Fair Street/Adams Street.
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced

AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
