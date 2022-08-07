Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA to host 'Kindness is Fashionable' community mural event
Shoppers invited to help brighten the hallways with their very own artwork. As the community gears up for back to school, The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA is inviting shopping guests of all ages to participate in the creation of a new community mural titled, “Kindness is Fashionable,” which will be painted on the windows of entrance 3.
WGRZ TV
Special food items this year at the Erie County Fair
Check out some of the new food options this year at the Erie County Fair. One of this year's newest items includes picked nachos.
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York
The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
Efforts to save Great Northern Elevator enter a critical phase, next 48 hours are "crucial"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long 9-month battle for Tim Tielman and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo to save the Great Northern Elevator. The last of its kind still standing, anywhere, on the planet. "We're at an inflection point," Tielman said. After multiple court battles, accusations of...
Sunflowers of Sanborn: Sunflower fields still a week or 2 away from peak bloom
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The sunflower fields at the Sunflowers of Sanborn might still be a week or two away from peak bloom, but there is still plenty to experience at the Niagara County attraction pretty much every day of the week. Thursday is First Responders and Law Enforcement Day,...
thechallengernews.com
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families
The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Main Street closure notice
Main Street / Route 19 will be closed for the 2022 Brockport Arts Festival from 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12, through 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. North of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from Clark Street. South of the Canal, Main Street will be closed from the intersection with Park Avenue/Fair Street/Adams Street.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit aims to help provide options to East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue has reopened, issues persist for some area residents, from a lack of affordable options at the market to constant reminders of the May 14 tragedy, where 10 people were shot and killed. The nonprofit Field & Fork Network has partnered with East Buffalo establishments to implement their Double Up Food Bucks program, which provides a dollar-for-dollar match on all SNAP eligible purchases, to highlight other places offering affordable, healthy options in the area.
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Facade of building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapses
The facade of a building in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood collapsed Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
Southtowns Concentration: Fair, concerts, Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — From Orchard Park to the neighboring community of Hamburg there is plenty going on the next few days from the Erie County Fair to rock concerts and the Bills' first preseason game. On day one, the fair opened, and the first concert at the Bills...
New lines on Delaware Avenue mean big changes to traffic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a rough summer if you travel on Delaware Ave in Buffalo. But much of the road construction has been completed. There weren't too many horns or screeching tires during rush hour on Delaware Ave between North St. and Forrest Ave early Monday evening.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
Ilio DiPaolo's updates will freshen and preserve Blasdell Italian restaurant
BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ilio DiPaolo’s is working to update most of the interior of the 57-year-old Blasdell restaurant, while maintaining the look and feel. The remodeling project began in mid-July with carpeting throughout the dining room, bar and banquet areas, to be followed this week by new upholstery, chairs and paint.
Construction begins on Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Drivers need to beware of construction starting in the Town of Tonawanda. The Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project construction began on Monday between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive. The project is projected to be finished around Oct. 14. Restrictions will start at the intersections of Parker...
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
