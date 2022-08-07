ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

4 people injured in separate overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people were shot in Milwaukee in a six hour window overnight Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Wednesday, August 10. Two of the victims were shot while inside their homes as bullets entered through the exterior. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A 19-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Milwaukee#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Cbs
WISN

At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man last seen near 20th and Locust

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Dequan Ferguson, 27, last seen Aug. 1 near 20th and Locust. Police described Ferguson as Black, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray coat. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 86th and Joyce

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Navaeh Brumfield, 15, last seen Aug. 2 near 86th and Joyce. Brumfield stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting leads to large seizure of weapons in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A shooting led the Racine Police Department to a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and firearm-related paraphernalia. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to Blaine Avenue, south of Kinzie Avenue, after a 49-year-old man reported he was shot at by a man named Calvin Gibson.
CBS 58

New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy