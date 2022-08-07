Read full article on original website
CBS 58
4 people injured in separate overnight shootings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people were shot in Milwaukee in a six hour window overnight Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Wednesday, August 10. Two of the victims were shot while inside their homes as bullets entered through the exterior. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A 19-year-old...
WISN
Milwaukee police union says sworn officer staffing 'critically low'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association says staffing levels for sworn officers are1 "critically low." Union members are sounding the alarm and urging city leaders to create more jobs. "How would you describe staffing levels right now at MPD?" WISN 12 News reporter Hillary Mintz asked. "Critically low," Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Denita Ball shares her plans as next sheriff of Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County just elected its next sheriff and for the first time in the department's history, the role will be taken over by a Black woman. Denita Ball will take over as Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to retire. Ball won the primary election with more than...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20,...
WISN
At least three homes shot up two nights in a row, one person hurt
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to two shootings near North 88th Street and Hampton Avenue two nights in a row. They were first called to the area about 11 p.m. Monday. The second time was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. "I don't know if somebody's got a grudge against somebody...
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 20th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Dequan Ferguson, 27, last seen Aug. 1 near 20th and Locust. Police described Ferguson as Black, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray coat. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing girl last seen near 86th and Joyce
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for Navaeh Brumfield, 15, last seen Aug. 2 near 86th and Joyce. Brumfield stands 5'3" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Brumfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
CBS 58
5 teens arrested after pursuit with Milwaukee police, gun found nearby
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Five teens were arrested after a pursuit with Milwaukee police. It happened just before 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Officers saw a car reportedly involved in a robbery and attempted to stop it when the driver took off. The car crashed near 46th and Lisbon....
WISN
5-year-old Milwaukee girl shot by uncle breathing on her own
MILWAUKEE — A 5-year-old Milwaukee girl who police say was shot by her uncle on July 24 is improving. Police said Ke'yari Redding was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Her mother told WISN 12 News...
CBS 58
Kenosha police: Man arrested in Indiana after beating woman, fleeing with baby
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested in Indiana after Kenosha police say he battered the mother of his child and took their 2-month-old baby. Police say the man is not local and there was no prior arrangement in place. The Kenosha Police Department immediately began searching...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Association says officer shortage has reached 'critical level'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee police union says their shortage of officers has reached "critical levels." In a press release, the Milwaukee Police Association uses an incident from last week as an example. Two detectives spotted a robbery suspect and called for backup, only to be told that there...
CBS 58
Shooting leads to large seizure of weapons in Racine
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A shooting led the Racine Police Department to a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and firearm-related paraphernalia. According to police, on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to Blaine Avenue, south of Kinzie Avenue, after a 49-year-old man reported he was shot at by a man named Calvin Gibson.
Site selected for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will build a new youth correctional facility on Milwaukee’s northwest side. The new Type 1 facility will be built along West Clinton Avenue, near Noyes Park. The move brings Wisconsin a step closer to closing the facilities at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The prisons near Irma came under fire for alleged...
CBS 58
New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
