ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kareem Hunt Asks Browns to Trade Him

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUe2R_0h8CPe3Q00
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

As if the Cleveland Browns don’t have enough on their plate with newly acquired Deshaun Watson’s fate hanging in the balance, now stud running back Kareem Hunt has asked for a trade.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have denied his request.

Hunt has been sitting out of team activities at training camp in hopes of applying pressure to the Browns. Before news of his trade request, the RB wanted a new contract from the Browns.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The 27-year-old back, born in Elyria, Ohio, has one year remaining on his contract. He’s set to earn $1.35 million in base salary but can reach over $4 million in incentives.

For Browns fans, this news couldn’t come at a worse time. With QB Watson’s pending suspension, uncertainty at the QB position has has dampened the expectations for a team now two seasons removed from it’s first playoff birth in 18 years.

There is hope that the front office can find a middle ground with Hunt, who understands how significant his role is after playing in only eight games a season ago. Tight End David Njoku demanded a trade in 2020, but this offseason agreed to a contract that makes him one of the highest paid at his position around the league.

We’ll update this story as details emerge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season

Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy