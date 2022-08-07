ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Elden Ring Wandering Mausoleum made of LEGO is glorious

By Jonathan Bolding
 4 days ago
(Image credit: HoboSapient)

Here's your latest masterpiece made entirely of Lego: A Wandering Mausoleum from Elden Ring. Made by a builder known as HoboSapient and posted to the Elden Ring subreddit, the build captures a surprising amount of detail from one of Elden Ring's more fantastical and wondrous setpieces.

The huge (for a Lego) construction "weighs 30 pounds, roughly 5000-6000 pieces" said HoboSapient on his post (opens in new tab) to the Elden Ring subreddit. 30 pounds is the weight of a small child or three chihuahuas or two big housecats. That part count is comparable to official kits like the Lego Millenium Falcon or the Lego Taj Mahal.

When asked how he built an internal structure that got it to stand, HoboSapient said "Lots of Technic." Those would be the high-grade Lego used for robust older-ages model kits.

wondering_mausoleum_that_i_built_with_lego from r/Eldenring

Its been a pretty good year for Lego and video games. You'll be able to get an Atari 2600 made of Lego soon. (opens in new tab) Somebody ran DOOM on a Lego brick (opens in new tab) PC. They're doing a Lego of the cute droid (opens in new tab) from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. All is well and as it should be in the world of plastic brick and video game crossovers.

