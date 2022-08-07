Read full article on original website
Women who eat vegetarian diets at higher risk for hip fracture
Record numbers of people are turning to plant-based diets to take advantage of the many health benefits they offer, but this may come at the expense of their bones, a new study suggests. Exactly what did researchers find? Middle-aged women who never eat meat may be more likely to break...
