Bedford County, PA

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon.

According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road intersection when they failed to stop at a stop sign.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler, which was traveling south on William Penn Road, collided with the Corolla’s front end on the driver’s side. The impact caused Osman’s vehicle to uncontrollably skid northbound at approximately 120 degrees counterclockwise off the roadway.

Osman was transported to UPMC Bedford where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash, according to police. The female passenger was transported to Conemaugh Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Wrangler was not injured, however, a passenger was taken to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center for suspected minor injuries according to police.

abc23.com

Fatal Huntingdon County Accident

Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
RAWLINGS, MD
WTAJ

Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July. Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man breaks into home, assaults man in his sleep

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police were told he broke into a family’s home and assaulted a man before taking off on a pedal bike. Timothy Schwartztrauber, 31, has been arrested and charged for punching a man who he believed was having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell man killed in Somerset County crash

A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman who hit victim in head with wine bottle arraigned

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 9, a 47-year-old woman, Starla Dawn Boda, was arraigned before Judge Glenn Kenneth Manns in the Franklin County Courthouse in regards to an aggravated assault that happened in early January of 2022. Boda allegedly struck the victim on the head with a wine...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
CRESSON, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County

According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford judge dismisses cases, blames DA

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford County criminal cases have been dismissed after the county’s president judge found prosecutors violated the defendants’ constitutional rights.  Both are unrelated cases where police charged each defendant with sex crimes against children, and both were dismissed with prejudice – meaning prosecutors can’t refile the charges.  Bedford County President Judge Travis […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
