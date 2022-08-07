Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon.

According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road intersection when they failed to stop at a stop sign.

A 2018 Jeep Wrangler, which was traveling south on William Penn Road, collided with the Corolla’s front end on the driver’s side. The impact caused Osman’s vehicle to uncontrollably skid northbound at approximately 120 degrees counterclockwise off the roadway.

Osman was transported to UPMC Bedford where he succumbed to his injuries from the crash, according to police. The female passenger was transported to Conemaugh Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Wrangler was not injured, however, a passenger was taken to Conemaugh Nason Medical Center for suspected minor injuries according to police.

