Wayne County Government Seeking Qualified Applicants for EMA Director
WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR. RESUMES WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL AUGUST 19TH. PLEASE SEND RESUMES TO WAYNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT 100 COURT CIRCLE SUITE 300 WAYNESBORO TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-722-3653.
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TUESDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN LEWIS COUNTY. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Unity Celebration this Friday in Lawrence County
‘THIS FRIDAY NIGHT INCOMINGS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID MORGAN IS HOSTING A UNITY CELEBRATION TO KICK OFF A RENEWED SPIRIT OF TOGETHERNESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. NO MATTER WHICH PARTY OR PERSON YOU SUPPORTED ON AUGUST 4, YOU ARE INVITED TO PROVIDENCE HALL ON THE LAWRENCEBURG SQUARE, WHERE FOOD TRUCKS AND LIVE MUSIC WILL HELP US COME TOGETHER IN A SPIRIT OF FUN, TOO. IT’S A COME AND GO EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 6 PM.
Maury County Sheriff's Dept. Citizens Academy Alumni Assoc. Meeting
MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT. CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION WILL MEET THURSDAY AT 6:30 AT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM.
Pulaski electrical worker indicted after stealing $37K in customer payments
A now-terminated worker from Pulaski Electric System is indicted on the allegation she stole more than $37,000 in customer payments.
$20 million federal grant paves the way for Huntsville skybridge
The city of Huntsville has received a $20 million grant to improve pedestrian access in town. City officials said the Pedestrian Access and Redevelopment Corridor (PARC) will also provide an economic boost to low-income communities. The funding is from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WAFF
Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new walk-in urgent care clinic featuring exam rooms, x-ray capabilities and more, will be opening in Ardmore on Aug. 29. Fastpace Health will be operating the clinic that will be open seven days a week to serve residents in Ardmore and surrounding counties. Fastpace Health CEO, Greg Steil, said a new facility like this clinic is key to giving professional health care service to Ardmore.
22nd TN boating fatality this year reported over weekend, matching 2021 total
The State of Tennessee has reached the same number of boating fatalities it saw in the entirety of 2021 with several months to go.
Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Russellville man free following manslaughter plea agreement
A Russellville man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a 2005 shooting death has agreed to a plea deal, allowing him to be released from prison immediately.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Is your water tasting ‘off’ in Huntsville? Here’s why
Has your water been tasting "off"? Some News 19 staff have noticed an earthy taste in Huntsville Utilities water recently.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County
AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SHOOTING IN LINCOLN COUNTY OVERNIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF BALLARD HOLLOW ROAD AND ARDMORE HIGHWAY AND AUTHORITIES CONFIRM MORE THAN ONE PERSON WAS SHOT. ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER AGENCIES WERE REQUESTED AROUND 1:30 AM. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ARDMORE POLICE, TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS AND MADISON COUNTY SWAT ARE ASSISTING ALONG WITH FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers
THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
WAFF
West Limestone High School’s construction continues as students return to class
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County students returned to school Monday and some students are heading back to classes that are still under construction. West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland said students will see a lot of changes to their entire school as it undergoes renovation. All the floors and ceilings are being replaced and the tiles, walls and toilets in the bathrooms are being updated.
