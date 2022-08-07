Read full article on original website
Related
‘Captain America Epic Collection: Sturm und Drang’ proves that the character never needed elevating
There has been some terribly reductive discourse on Twitter lately (when isn’t there?) concerning Captain America. Specifically, there’s a contingent of fans who feel that the MCU has somehow ‘elevated’ the character from some boring, lesser-than hero that existed before 2011’s The First Avenger. A...
‘Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty’ #3 opens a Pandora’s box of secrets
The first two issues of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty were a charming and fun return to form for Steve’s comics as well as an interesting step into a brand new plot. Issue #3 begins to unravel those mysteries a bit more, touching on key moments like the Peggy and Bucky showdown as well as unmasking Steve’s new threat.
‘Star Wars: Doctor Aphra Vol. 2: The Engine Job’ review
Something is refreshing about Doctor Aphra as a character in a universe where the good guys seem to take themselves far too seriously. An adventurer and artifact hunter, Aphra is also quite good at getting herself into trouble, as is seen in the latest collection out this week titled The Engine Job. Collecting Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #6-10, Alyssa Wong continues to write an exceptional lead character and proves they are very good at getting Doctor Aphra in and out of trouble in the nick of time.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1
Don’t miss our interview with Cavan Scott and Bryan Q. Miller about Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher. Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern’ #1 is a truly epic hero’s tale
Arguably the biggest story of the week, there seems to be some kind of, um, kerfuffle happening over at Warner Bros./DC Comics. How else would you describe the perma-shelving of Batgirl, not to mention the mostly uncertain status of some other anticipated projects. And, sure, the mucky-mucks say they’ve got a plan, but it sort of feels dire for the DCEU — which would be more surprising if that wasn’t generally the case for the company. Oh, and it’s made all the more difficult as Marvel keeps pace toward, like, phase 30 or whatever.
Titan Comics Preview: Kamen Rider: Zero-One #1
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!. Kamen Rider Zero-One is the first Kamen Rider TV series to debut during the Reiwa period and the 50th overall in the Franchise!. Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Along with his trusty humagear...
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel Preview: The Avengers and Moon Girl #1
Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. and now she has a wonky DD clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it—from Wakanda to the moon!
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 to explore Mad Titan’s past
Marvel Comics has revealed a new one-shot set for release on November 30th called Thanos: Death Notes. The oversized anthology spins out of Donny Cares and Nic Klein’s Thor run bringing together creators including Ron Lim, J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, and Travel Foreman.
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #8
“LONG SHADOW” CONCLUDES! The battle for Wakanda comes to a head! T’Challa has owned the path his secrets paved for the Hatut Zeraze’s takeover, and ceded command of the resistance to his allies. But doing the right thing doesn’t always lead to the outcomes—or answers—one would prefer. T’Challa’s undue mistrust must face consequences—choices that will alter the fate of Wakanda and its leadership…forever.
Marvel announces ‘Murderworld: Avengers’ series starting November 16
Marvel Comics has announced a new series centered on Murderworld kicking off November 16th, appropriately titled Murderworld: Avengers. The series is by writers Jim Zub and Ray Fawkes in a planned five-part series. Zub and Fawkes will be joined by a murderer’s row of talented artists throughout the series, starting with Jethro Morales.
DC Preview: Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3
With Nubia on the mend, she’ll need all the help she can get to battle the powerful villain behind it all: Zillah. Enter Hawkgirl and the new Wonder Girl…Yara Flor! But there is something more to this vendetta against Nubia and her efforts to bring peace to Man’s World. Could Zillah be connected to our queen’s life before she became an Amazon? Find out in the penultimate issue of this fan-favorite miniseries!
‘X-Men Legends’ #1 features the early days of Wolverine
X-Men Legends gets a new number one this week with a story by comics legend Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter. Thomas talked about the new series a few months ago in X-Men Monday, which should have fans of Wolverine very excited. In X-Men Legends #1, Thomas and Wachter explore the delicate time Logan was still fighting for Canada and not yet an X-Men. We’re talking fighting Hulk and going on secret missions kind of storytelling.
‘DCeased: War of the Undead Gods’ #1 review
Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return to the world of DCeased for a new miniseries, War of the Undead Gods. The titles and covers make it clear the New Gods will be featured heavily in this story arc. I don’t know about you, but back in the first DCeased miniseries, I was super excited to see a zombified version of Darkseid, and I hope we will see more of him in this tale. The creative team comes out swinging for this first issue as they open with that deadly preview, filling our emotions with hope and joy with the featured characters. Remember, though – in this world, it isn’t always a good thing to see your favorite character appear.
Marvel Preview: Captain Carter #5
THE END OF THE LINE! Captain Carter’s powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy’s mind has never been clearer—and now that she knows what she’s up against, she’s going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.
‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #2 is an exciting, layered, action extravaganza
A.X.E.: Judgment Day is Marvel’s 2022 summer event, bringing the Avengers and X-Men together in a battle against the Eternals. With its second issue out today, the event proves this week, like any good story, it’s not the surface layer of the story that makes it genuinely exceptional but its layers. After the first issue set up the confrontation, it’s safe to say Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti have prepared a comic event that will have you gasping for breath in the best of ways.
Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #3
JANE VS. S’YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing—badly. Rūna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God’s whereabouts in Limbo—or will she lose herself to S’ym’s dark magics?
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0