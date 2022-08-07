ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

wamc.org

Steep Canyon Rangers at Music Haven Concert Series 8/14

Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville North Carolina's Grammy winners. They are perennial Billboard chart toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned comedian Steve Martin. Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Schenectady on Sunday as part of the Music Haven Concert Series. Mandolin player and harmony vocalist Mike Guggino joins us.
ASHEVILLE, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Rounding up what’s new in Troy

Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
TROY, NY
wamc.org

“Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site and MASS MoCA

A new exhibition of art installations by Catskill-based artist Marc Swanson is now at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The exhibition -- titled “Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” -- is the second part of a two-part exhibition of his work that is also on display at MASS MoCA. The exhibition is inspired by the work of Thomas Cole and his warnings about environmental damage.
CATSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
wamc.org

Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

8/11/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Q 105.7

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs business specializes in homemade pasta, sauces

Looking for quick, easy homemade meals? Stop by Mangiamo in downtown Saratoga Springs. It specializes in homemade ravioli, fresh cut pasta, tomato sauce and pesto. Owner Rose Cantadino says in the three years she’s been in business, Mangiamo has grown from the farmers market to its own storefront. Mangiamo...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
WATERVLIET, NY
Hot 99.1

Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?

What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.

