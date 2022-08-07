Read full article on original website
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Steep Canyon Rangers at Music Haven Concert Series 8/14
Steep Canyon Rangers are Asheville North Carolina's Grammy winners. They are perennial Billboard chart toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned comedian Steve Martin. Steep Canyon Rangers are coming to Schenectady on Sunday as part of the Music Haven Concert Series. Mandolin player and harmony vocalist Mike Guggino joins us.
Celebrate food, music, and dance at Albany Latin Fest
The 25th annual Albany Latin Festival is set to be held in Washington Park on August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival includes music, arts, raffles, dancing, craft and food Latino vendors, and a Kid Zone.
“we are continuous” at Williamstown - a play about love and acceptance
All theater is storytelling. However, there are some plays like “we are continuous” which is playing at the Nikos Stage of the Williamstown Theatre Festival in which the story is merely a guideline for the playwright to reveal personal attitudes. We’re all familiar with the theater cliché “Boy...
Rounding up what’s new in Troy
Troy continues to flourish with the fast proliferation of espresso retailers and new eating arrivals. In current months, the proudly LGBTQ+ Cafe Euphoria has opened its all-inclusive doorways; Motor Oil Espresso has taken over-the-counter area inside 518 Craft Tasting Room from former resident roaster, Alias Espresso, which moved to custom-fit digs at 219 Fourth St., a constructing owned by native restaurateur Vic Christopher. Tatu Tacos & Tequila has accomplished its relocation from Saratoga Springs to model new quarters on Congress Road, and the sibling homeowners of Lark Road Poke Bar and Loft 205 in Albany are placing ending touches on their third poke location with the River Road Poke Bar in downtown Troy.
“Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” at Thomas Cole National Historic Site and MASS MoCA
A new exhibition of art installations by Catskill-based artist Marc Swanson is now at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site. The exhibition -- titled “Marc Swanson: A Memorial to Ice at the Dead Deer Disco” -- is the second part of a two-part exhibition of his work that is also on display at MASS MoCA. The exhibition is inspired by the work of Thomas Cole and his warnings about environmental damage.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
8/11/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
HBO returns Albany to the Gilded Age
Washington Park has been transformed with sand-covered roads and horse-drawn carriages.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Lake George BBQ Fest back and tasty this month
This month, the smell of BBQ sauce, smoked ribs and a whole lot more make their return to the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in the village of Lake George. You'd better get there fast, and come hungry.
Tipsy Moose offering whiskey-infused ice cream
Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern is now offering a boozy ice cream made with its own coffee and maple-flavored whiskey. The Tipsy Moose Coffee Maple Whiskey Fudge Swirl Ice Cream is available at all three Tipsy Moose locations.
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Bud’s on Jay opens second location in Green Island
Bud's on Jay, a coffee shop in Schenectady, has opened its second location in the Capital Region. The new shop, named Bud's on the Hudson, is located at Starbuck Island Apartments.
Saratoga Springs business specializes in homemade pasta, sauces
Looking for quick, easy homemade meals? Stop by Mangiamo in downtown Saratoga Springs. It specializes in homemade ravioli, fresh cut pasta, tomato sauce and pesto. Owner Rose Cantadino says in the three years she’s been in business, Mangiamo has grown from the farmers market to its own storefront. Mangiamo...
Enjoy food, music and bouncy houses at Ballston Spa Family Fun Day
The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A free concert by The Refrigerators will follow the event at 6 p.m.
Cohoes café opening two new locations
Café con Mel is set to open two new locations in the Capital Region before the end of 2022. Its second location is set to open at 227 Quail Street in Albany on August 17.
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
