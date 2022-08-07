ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

Gerald Edgar Varner obituary 1940~2022

Gerald Edgar Varner, 82, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Lowery and Dorothy (Perry) Varner. Gerald served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He liked to hunt, garden, and do carpentry work. Gerald was an...
