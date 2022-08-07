Read full article on original website
Related
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
NBC News
32 years later, the July 1990 'Penny Doe' case in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, remains unsolved
“It was the day before my birthday. That’s one reason I’ll never forget it,” Angie Clinger told Dateline. “I was 7 turning 8.”. In the ‘90s, summertime meant one thing: playing outside all day until the street lamps turned on and you headed home for dinner.
Gerald Edgar Varner obituary 1940~2022
Gerald Edgar Varner, 82, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on May 14, 1940 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania to Lowery and Dorothy (Perry) Varner. Gerald served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. He liked to hunt, garden, and do carpentry work. Gerald was an...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Comments / 0