numberfire.com
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario out of Detroit's Thursday lineup
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario will watch from the bench after Willi Castro was picked as Thursday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 229 batted balls this season, Candelario has accounted for a 8.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Seth Beer sitting Thursday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Seth Beer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Beer started the past three games as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and went 1-for-6 with three walks. Josh Rojas will replace Beer at DH and bat third.
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy joining Arizona bench Thursday afternoon
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCarthy will grab a seat after leading off Arizona's order in Wednesday's loss. Alek Thomas will take over at the top of the lineup while Jordan Luplow replaces McCarthy in left field and hits seventh.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Aristides Aquino in right field on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino will operate in right field after Albert Almora Jr. was moved to left field and Jake Fraley was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Drew Smyly, our models project Aquino to score 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pittsburgh bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Chavis will grab a seat after starting the last four games. Josh VanMeter will replace Chavis on first base and bat ninth. JVM...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
numberfire.com
Jose Godoy (illness) back Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jose Godoy (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Godoy will play for the first time since leaving Sunday's game due to heat illness and general body cramping. He will replace Jason...
numberfire.com
Ketel Marte kept out of Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marte will grab what appears to be a routine breather. Sergio Alcantara will replace Marte at shortstop and hit eighth. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on Thursday...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Tommy Edman receives Thursday off
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Edman will head to the bench after Nolan Gorman was announced as Thursday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 336 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.7% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will start behind the plate after Mike Papierski was left on the bench versus Cubs' lefty Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Romine to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven behind the plate for Rockies on Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Serven will take over catching responsibilities after Elias Diaz was given the afternoon off at home. In a matchup versus Cardinals' right-hander Dakota Hudson, our models project Serven to score 8.1 FanDuel points at...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman batting second for St. Louis on Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against Colorado's right-hander German Marquez, our models project Gorman to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Sam Hilliard in left field for Rockies on Thursday afternoon
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hilliard will man left field after Yonathan Daza was moved to center, Randal Grichuk was shifted to right, Charlie Blackmon was named Thursday's designated hitter, Elehuris Montero was aligned at first, and C.J. Cron was rested.
numberfire.com
Michael Taylor taking over center field for Royals on Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Taylor will patrol center field after Kyle Isbel was rested versus their division competition. In a righty versus righty matchup against Chicago's Dylan Cease, our models project Taylor to score 7.6 FanDuel points...
