KOLD-TV
Milton Road closed because of crash on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash closed Milton Road on Tucson’s southwest side Thursday morning, Aug. 11. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the scene of the collision was near Milton Road and Hopdown Lane, near Cardinal Avenue and Drexel Road. Milton Road was closed between...
KOLD-TV
One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
Tucson Fire Department: Hiker rescue in progress
Tucson Fire Department is saying a rescue is underway to reach a hiker on Yetman Trail in Tucson Mountain Park who is experiencing a "medical event."
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police warn of bear sighting near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, warned people to be cautious after a bear was sighted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. The bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind the school. The Arizona Game and Fish Department...
KOLD-TV
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
KOLD-TV
Cyclist fighting for life after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found around 5:30 a.m. and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is...
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for suspect in several armed robberies
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect who robbed Circle Ks in the Tucson area last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the robberies happened July 4 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde Road and July 10 and 16 at the Circle K at 3845 South Country Club Road.
TPD investigates homicide from Sunday's shooting
The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Aug. 7, near Speedway Boulevard. The incident occurred early in the morning on East Speedway Boulevard and North Rosemont Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins
TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots. These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails. Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these...
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect who left bicyclist for dead
The Tucson Police Department is looking for for a hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist for dead at the corner North Oracle and East Grant roads.
KOLD-TV
Police up patrols, remind drivers to slow down, follow the law during first week of school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect to see more law enforcement at some schools in southern Arizona. Police are ramping up patrols at the Marana Unified School District as students get ready to complete their first week. Marana police say they’re watching for drivers who are violating traffic laws...
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
KOLD-TV
Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
KOLD-TV
Superior Court launches ‘Clear My Warrant’ program in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Superior Court’s Adult Probation Department has launched a new program “Clear my Warrant.”. It’s a way to cancel a probation violation felony warrant without going to jail. The program launched August first, but some insiders tell KOLD they’re not...
PCSD: Multiple power poles down
The Pima County Sheriff's Department respond to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard. Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police say they know make, model of truck involved in hit-and-run
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities believe they know the make and model of the car that was involved in a fatal hit and run early Saturday, Aug. 6. Tucson police said Tuesday they believe the vehicle is a white, late-model Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, which likely has front-end damage.
Woman could face manslaughter for texting prior to fatal collision
It's been nearly 3 years since two were killed in a crash in Oro Valley. Now after the victims' mothers' journey for justice, the driver who rear ended the couple could face manslaughter charges.
Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday
Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday. Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.
tucsonlifestyle.com
Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson
Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
