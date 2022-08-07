Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENT DUE IN COURT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27, is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County
Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
cumberlandheights.org
Tennessee’s Good Samaritan Law
Like other U.S. states, Tennessee has passed a Good Samaritan law that protects people from potential legal repercussions of helping others in need. The law, inspired by a Bible story, applies to anyone giving aid in good faith without hopes of financial gain. How Does the Good Samaritan Law Protect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed
At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
LIST: Record-size fish caught in Northeast Tennessee waterways
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is riddled with rivers and lakes, most of which are brimming with fish. The region offers a wide selection of freshwater fishing options, with some of the catches being the largest in the state. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) keeps an updated list of all the Tennessee […]
22nd TN boating fatality this year reported over weekend, matching 2021 total
The State of Tennessee has reached the same number of boating fatalities it saw in the entirety of 2021 with several months to go.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
TN Secretary of State warns of scam targeting business owners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — State officials are warning business owners about a scam that has resurfaced in Tennessee. Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the scam targets businesses with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. Hargett says there have been multiple...
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Tennessee man killed in Tippah County crash
(WTVA) - A weekend crash in Tippah County claimed the life of a Tennessee man. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened Saturday morning, Aug. 6 on Highway 72. An eastbound SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck. The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Henry Holt, died....
Lawsuit filed on behalf of six Tenn. children born opioid-dependent
A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of six children in Davidson County who were born dependent on opioids as a result of "in utero exposure".
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
Crash on I-24 leads to Vanderbilt LifeFlight, stops traffic
Vanderbilt LifeFlight landed on the interstate Monday morning to pick up patients hurt in a big crash.
wgnsradio.com
Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area
A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
Comments / 0