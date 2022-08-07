Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
There is quite the positive buzz around Arsenal at the moment. Solid summer additions and a strong Premier League opener. A young and exciting squad that the fanbase appears to be behind. Plus, an enjoyable look behind the scenes in the All or Nothing docuseries. Personally, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Mikel Arteta a bit deeper than the typical press conferences. Reports from training indicate that key players are returning from fitness issues and things seem smooth at the moment as Arsenal gets set for their home opener against Leicester City.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SB Nation
Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton
Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:. And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!. Bolton manager Ian Evatt had...
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Carabao leaves Sunderland looking strangely lethargic
Fans might have happy memories of semi-final successes at Hillsborough in 1973, 1992 and of course earlier in 2022, but if you put all that to one side Sunderland’s cup record against Sheffield Wednesday isn’t too clever. The two clubs had met in the League Cup twice before,...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid
Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
SB Nation
Barcelona still ‘€30-40m short’ after fourth lever: Alonso deal, Christensen future in doubt?
It’s a “fight against the clock”, says local outlet Diario Sport after Barcelona mortgaged yet another part of their club, this time selling off a(nother) quarter of their in-house media operation to a third party for €100m. The “fourth lever” has been pulled, and it sounds like they’re now fresh out of levers. (And are thus looking to “manage” the situation with transfers and extortions.)
SB Nation
Tuesday August 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Manchester City Opponent Primer: AFC Bournemouth
City are off and running in the Premier League after taking all three points away to West Ham United. It was a lovely day in London for Pep Guardiola’s men, and now they return home to the Etihad for the home debut of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega Moreno. The last time we saw City at home, they were completing a furious comeback against Aston Villa to lift the PL trophy in the Manchester sun. Up next for the Champions are AFC Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Everton drawn away to Fleetwood in Carabao Cup Second Round
Everton have been drawn away at Fleetwood Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup. The Cod Army finished in 20th in League One last season. Fleetwood upset Wigan Athletic yesterday 1-0 in the First Round, and have a win and a loss to start the League One campaign.
SB Nation
Scouting all the strikers Everton have been linked with recently
Surely Everton would have known going into the summer transfer window that having Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon as the only out-and-out strikers in the squad was a dangerous strategy. And as if they had tempted fate, a freak injury to Calvert-Lewin sustained in training meant he would be out for at least the first six weeks of the new campaign. To make matters worse, Rondon was suspended for the season opener against Chelsea as well, a punishment carried over from last season’s red card against Brentford, and that saw the Blues take on Frank Lampard’s striker with Anthony Gordon slotting in as a ‘False 9’ in that game.
SB Nation
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic Reportedly Signs New Liverpool Deal
Each summer, it’s usually a safe bet that at least one youth player will separate from the pack, stand out amongst the senior stars, and to continue to play a role until the end of pre-season. This summer for Liverpool, that player was Stefan Bajcetic. The 17-year-old defensive midfielder...
SB Nation
Empoli leading race to sign Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea — report
Ethan Ampadu spent last season on loan at Venezia in Serie A, and while his team ended up rock bottom and thus relegated, his performances were noticed by other teams in the league, who did not. Spezia are one of those, as we learned last week, and now they’ve been...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!
Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
SB Nation
Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
SB Nation
Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids
Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
SB Nation
Wesley Fofana move to Chelsea would require ‘dramatic’ change — report
Chelsea have had a couple bids rejected by Leicester City for Wesley Fofana, and while we are said to be readying a third, the situation would need to change “dramatically” for us to be able to pull off this deal. That’s according to the Athletic’s latest assessment, which...
