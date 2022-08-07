Read full article on original website
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Eric Haase held out of Detroit lineup again Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Haase is out of the lineup for a second straight game and the third time in four contests. Tucker Barnhart will catch for Tyler Alexander and bat eighth.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Marlins position Luke Williams in left field on Thursday
Miami Marlins utility-man Luke Williams is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams will make his 18th outfield appearance after JJ Bleday was moved to right field and Bryan De La Cruz was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Williams to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
Dominic Smith on Mets future: 'I don’t know if they want to bring me back for how much my contract is'
Dominic Smith opened up to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo about his uncertain future with the Mets, acknowledging that the team may not want him back.
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Romine will start behind the plate after Mike Papierski was left on the bench versus Cubs' lefty Drew Smyly. numberFire's models project Romine to score 4.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Jake McCarthy joining Arizona bench Thursday afternoon
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCarthy will grab a seat after leading off Arizona's order in Wednesday's loss. Alek Thomas will take over at the top of the lineup while Jordan Luplow replaces McCarthy in left field and hits seventh.
Jeimer Candelario out of Detroit's Thursday lineup
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is not starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Candelario will watch from the bench after Willi Castro was picked as Thursday's starting third baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 229 batted balls this season, Candelario has accounted for a 8.7% barrel rate...
Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency
The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
Seth Beer sitting Thursday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Seth Beer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Beer started the past three games as the Diamondbacks' designated hitter and went 1-for-6 with three walks. Josh Rojas will replace Beer at DH and bat third.
Jason Delay joining Pirates' dugout Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Delay started the past three games behind the plate for the Pirates. Jose Godoy will catch for JT Brubaker and hit eighth on Thursday afternoon. Godoy...
Nolan Gorman batting second for St. Louis on Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against Colorado's right-hander German Marquez, our models project Gorman to score 14.8 FanDuel points at the...
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro sitting Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday in his second game since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he's...
Corey Dickerson hitting fifth in St. Louis' Thursday lineup against Rockies
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was left on the bench. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800;
Rangers' Meibrys Viloria sitting Thursday afternoon
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Jonah Heim will replace Viloria behind the plate and work out of the cleanup spot. Heim has a $2,700 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project...
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Hall is out of the order for the second time in three games, but both absences for the lefty-hitter have come against southpaws. Rhys Hoskins will play first base while Nick Castellanos takes over as the designated hitter. Matt Vierling will enter the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
Ketel Marte kept out of Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Marte will grab what appears to be a routine breather. Sergio Alcantara will replace Marte at shortstop and hit eighth. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on Thursday...
Dylan Carlson sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Carlson will take a seat after Tyler O'Neill was shifted to center field and Corey Dickerson was aligned in left. Per Baseball Savant on 265 batted balls this season, Carlson has recorded a 4.9%...
