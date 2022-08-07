ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastcountytoday.net

1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood

The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery

The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out

DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
DANVILLE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire in Oakley off Neroly Road

At 8:36 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of smoke coming from the area of Neroly Road and Placer Road in the City of Oakley. It was reported as white smoke coming from the area. Upon arrival at 8:53 am, Engine 93 arrived...
OAKLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
sftimes.com

Ex-LAPD officer arrested for harassing girls in Walnut Creek

A Concord man was arraigned in court on Monday for harassing 2 middle school girls in a Walnut Creek parking lot. Miguel Schiappapietra, 37, is a registered sex offender and was a 6-year veteran of LAPD. The crime happened on July 3 in the parking lot at Target at North...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

