Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers.
Wisconsin's Republican primary testing Trump's influence in state
At a rally last weekend in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump continued to claim he won the state in the 2020 election. President Joe Biden, in fact, won Wisconsin.
'Inflation Reduction Act' explained
What does the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats mean for Illinois and the rest of the country? FOX 32's political editor Mike Flannery explains.
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
Chicago's Muslim community concerned over New Mexico killings
The murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico is hitting home Monday. Chicago's Muslim community is raising the red flags about safety as the manhunt for the killers spreads nationwide.
No indictment in Emmett Till case
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
North Carolina school district planning to put AR-15 in every school in the event of another school shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Madison County school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'
Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon." The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Current locations are in...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Dramatic video captures highway crash involving teens in a stolen Kia, St. Paul police say
Dramatic video captures crash on I-35E involving teens in a stolen Kia, police say. New video shows a chaotic crash of a stolen rental car involving four teens. Traffic cameras captured police trying to stop the vehicle on I-35E in Little Canada. The car crashes into the median twice and four people come running out and across the busy highway. All four were arrested. (Video courtesy of MN Safety)
Chicagoland forecast for Saturday night, August 6
FOX 32 Chicago meteorologist Tim McGill says some Chicago residents may be seeing thunderstorms overnight.
Flooding closes Death Valley National Park, vehicles stranded in debris
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed due to substantial flooding on Friday, National Parks Service says. Park officials said as many as 500 visitors and staff are currently unable to exit the park. Roads have become impassable. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage from the flash floods.
