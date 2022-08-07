ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
No indictment in Emmett Till case

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
North Carolina school district planning to put AR-15 in every school in the event of another school shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Madison County school system in North Carolina says it plans to put AR-15 rifles in emergency safes in all of its six schools as part of a new incentive for increased security in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas, school shooting earlier this year when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom.
Dramatic video captures highway crash involving teens in a stolen Kia, St. Paul police say

Dramatic video captures crash on I-35E involving teens in a stolen Kia, police say. New video shows a chaotic crash of a stolen rental car involving four teens. Traffic cameras captured police trying to stop the vehicle on I-35E in Little Canada. The car crashes into the median twice and four people come running out and across the busy highway. All four were arrested. (Video courtesy of MN Safety)
Flooding closes Death Valley National Park, vehicles stranded in debris

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. - All roads in and out of Death Valley National Park are closed due to substantial flooding on Friday, National Parks Service says. Park officials said as many as 500 visitors and staff are currently unable to exit the park. Roads have become impassable. Officials are assessing the extent of the damage from the flash floods.
