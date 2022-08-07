Couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn

A couple in Georgia has been charged with using their two adopted children to record child pornography, according to a report from local police.

William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, were both arrested from their home in Oxford and later charged last month, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement .

The discovery of the couple making the pornography was made while deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were raiding a home in Loganville on July 27 after discovering a man there was downloading child pornography.

The sheriff’s office shared that after they interviewed the suspect, they learned another suspect in the county was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home.”

The suspects ended up being William Zulock and Zachary Zulock. Police acted quickly after making the discovery, executing a search warrant the same night and placing the two under arrest.

Joining deputies during the search warrant was Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services in order to help protect the two brothers living in the home.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found evidence the couple was “engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse” to their adopted children.

The Zulocks were booked in Walton County Jail shortly after and charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and enticing a child for indecent purposes, WSBTV reported . In addition, William Zulock received an extra child molestation charge.

No further information has been made available at this time.