ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn

By Joe Hiti
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cop9X_0h8CMtN600

A couple in Georgia has been charged with using their two adopted children to record child pornography, according to a report from local police.

William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, were both arrested from their home in Oxford and later charged last month, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement .

The discovery of the couple making the pornography was made while deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were raiding a home in Loganville on July 27 after discovering a man there was downloading child pornography.

The sheriff’s office shared that after they interviewed the suspect, they learned another suspect in the county was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home.”

The suspects ended up being William Zulock and Zachary Zulock. Police acted quickly after making the discovery, executing a search warrant the same night and placing the two under arrest.

Joining deputies during the search warrant was Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services in order to help protect the two brothers living in the home.

While executing the search warrant, deputies found evidence the couple was “engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse” to their adopted children.

The Zulocks were booked in Walton County Jail shortly after and charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, and enticing a child for indecent purposes, WSBTV reported . In addition, William Zulock received an extra child molestation charge.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
Oxford, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Walton County, GA
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#One Child
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy