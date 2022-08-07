ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

One dead, three injured in early morning crash on I-10 in Slidell

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUyq8_0h8CMsUN00

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021 Toyota Corolla, driven by 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport, Mississippi was eastbound on Interstate 10. At the same time, a 2003 Mack dump truck was also eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla struck the rear of the Mack dump truck.

Rapp was a backseat passenger in the Corolla and was unrestrained at the time of the crash. Rapp sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Kelly and two other passengers sustained moderate injuries due to the crash. Kelly and one passenger were properly restrained and the other passenger was not. Kelly and the two other passengers were all transported to local hospitals. The driver of the Mack was properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Louisiana State
Gulfport, MS
Accidents
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Slidell, LA
Accidents
WTOK-TV

Truck driver dies in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A crash that tied up traffic on the interstate in Sumter County Tuesday claimed the life of a Louisiana man. Alabama troopers said Webster Joseph, 37, of Slidell, died when his Freightliner hit another tractor-trailer. Officials said Joseph was not wearing a seatbelt. The collision...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wgno.com

Shooting on Sail Street leaves man dead Wednesday evening

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers were made known of the shooting just after 5:30. NOPD says officers responded to the 7800 block of Sail Street, on reports of gunfire in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Avondale man dead after crash on US 90 in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 52-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 90 Business in Marrero on Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Urbandale Street, and it claimed the life of Don Lewis of Avondale, La.
MARRERO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear End#Traffic Accident
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS - Victim Injured in Car Wreck on I-110 near Bayview Ave

Biloxi, MS (August 8, 2022) - On Saturday night, August 6, a car accident with confirmed injuries was reported in the Biloxi area. Emergency responders were noted at the scene at around 8:32 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 110 near Exit1D Bayview Avenue. At least one person at the scene was hurt following the crash.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Hwy 49 / Creosote Rd. traffic back to normal

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on Highway 49 near Creosote Road has returned to normal, according to the Gulfport Police Department. After a car hit a pole Wednesday around 3:45 a.m., an 8-hour traffic nightmare ensued. The crash forced powerlines down across Creosote Road and Highway 49. Mississippi Power worked...
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy