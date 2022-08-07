ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama TE Cameron Latu will miss two weeks of practice with knee injury

By The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzwjk_0h8CMbjG00

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is expected to miss about two weeks of preseason camp because of a knee injury, one of several injuries that have prevented some players from practicing since camp opened Thursday.

"Cameron Latu has a minor knee injury, will return to practice in a couple weeks," coach Nick Saban said Sunday at Alabama's annual Media Day.

Latu was named second-team preseason All-SEC in a vote by media at SEC Media Days last month. He caught eight touchdown passes last season among 26 receptions for 410 yards.

Latu is among the few experienced receiving targets returning from last year's Alabama team.

CAMP OPENS:Rebuild in 2021 or not, Alabama football has work to do in 2022

RUN PRIORITY:Passing lightning aside, help of a thunderous running game never lost on Saban | Goodbread

Other injuries Saban noted include offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, who tore a pectoral muscle in the weight room, defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings, and wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who has a knee injury and will be out a few weeks.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season

Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy