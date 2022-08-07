Read full article on original website
DMV parents discuss upcoming school year
Multiple public school systems went back to the classroom this week. Parents from Maryland, Virginia and D.C. join FOX 5 to discuss their outlook on the new school year, what they're looking forward to and what they want to see improve.
3-month-old infant dies in DC after being left in hot car
D.C. Police confirm an infant is dead after being left in a car on Tuesday evening. Police identified the victim as 3.5-month-old Aaron Boyd Jr.
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Police search for burglary suspect in Southeast, D.C.
Neighbors in one Southeast D.C. community are on edge Monday night after an early morning break-in that one victim says involved a long gun. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from MPD headquarters with surveillance footage and what we know so far.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy hospitalized after double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were shot Monday night in Northeast D.C. D.C. police said the call came in for a shooting on the 700 block of 18th Street NE at 8:45 p.m. Both juvenile victims were found conscious and alert when officers responded to the...
Heat streak continues Tuesday with scattered evening showers
D.C. has reached its third heat wave of the season as Tuesday marks three days in a row of 90° weather. Six of the last seven days have been above 90°, however, we just snuck an 88° day in this past Saturday that broke the heat streak up.
Peak humidity expected Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers
Sky-high humidity will combine with temperatures in the mid-90s to yield heat indices pushing into the triple digits on Tuesday. Anyone working outdoors or planning outdoor recreational activities should take it easy, take frequent rest breaks indoors and remember to stay hydrated. There will likely be more scattered afternoon showers...
