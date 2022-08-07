Stacey Abrams on Biden 2024: If he runs again, ‘I’m there to support him’

Tweet

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he decides to run for reelection in 2024 amid growing calls among Democrats for Biden to rethink seeking another term.

“If he chooses to run again, I’m there to support him,” Abrams, who is running for governor in Georgia, told CNN’s “State of the Union” co-host Dana Bash. “I absolutely support him.”

Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around or just below 40 percent in most polls as his administration struggles to manage a series of setbacks, from high inflation to state bans on abortion and a spate of deadly mass shootings.

A CNN poll last month showed 3 in 4 Democrats do not want Biden as the 2024 Democratic Party nominee, although the president has fired back and said most Democrats do want him to run.

The mounting controversy has brought several Democrats to outright say they do not support him for the 2024 race.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) as well as Democratic candidate for governor in South Carolina Joe Cunningham and a pro-Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) progressive group have each said Biden should not run in 2024.

Meanwhile, several Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) are dodging questions about a potential Biden 2024 run.

Abrams on Sunday said if Biden were to call her to announce he was running, she would tell him to “do his best job.”

“And that right now, our focus has to be on what’s happening,” she said. “The strongest predictor of what will happen in 2024 is governors across this country winning on the values of protecting women’s right to choose, reducing gun violence and making certain we have an economy that is strong.”