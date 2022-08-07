ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore has distributed 1.7M food boxes during pandemic

Baltimore City distributed more than 1.7 million food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city distributed some 1.4 million produce boxes, which amounted to some 178 million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baltimore's Food Policy and Planning Division led the city's COVID-19 emergency food response. Residents in Healthy Food...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland animal shelters partner with NBC to 'Clear the Shelters'

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — All month long, animal several rescue organizations in Maryland are participating in a nationwide effort to clear the shelters. "Lady Applesauce," a 7-year-old mixed breed, has a great smile and a tail that never stops wagging. For a month, she has been overlooked while at the Baltimore Humane Society.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

MDOT, Boys & Girls Clubs pack school supplies for children

HANOVER, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Maryland packed school supplies. The groups gathered at MDOT headquarters in Hanover to pack supplies that were collected last month. "MDOT is always looking for ways to help the community, and this is a...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Youth Violence

Think back to when you were 9 years old, and if that's too long ago, what were you doing at 14?. Riding your bike, hanging with friends -- a carefree time. And, your parents' biggest worry was whether you made the grade in school. Well, times have certainly changed. Recently,...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Pair of teen siblings using special talents to benefit other children

PHOENIX, Md. — Two young musicians are using their talents to make a difference. Maggie Schneider, 13, and her brother, Matthew, 11, both play the violin. They hold a benefit concert every year to raise money for a local organization. This weekend, they'll hold their first one since the start of the pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Board OKs $180K in additional rent for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage

Without explanation, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved extending the lease for a makeshift morgue in a downtown Baltimore parking garage. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used the space during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic after experiencing a severe backlog of cases, the 11 News I-Team reported in January. The backlog was created by an increase in the number of homicides, drug overdoses hit a new high and COVID-19-related deaths added to the caseload.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Group calls on Baltimore leaders to address homeless encampments

BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Peale Museum celebrates new chapter with centuries of history

A historic Baltimore museum is about to reopen after five years of renovation work. The Peale Museum has called Holliday Street home for more than 200 years. It features pieces and pictures that tell Baltimore's stories, in addition to a being teaching museum aimed at diversifying the cultural workforce. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer."He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'I need housing': Homeless advocates call on Baltimore City to use federal funding

A coalition of homeless advocates called on Baltimore's mayor to use federal American Rescue Plan funding to address homelessness. Homeless tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in Baltimore City, but the homeless population remains a moving target. City Hall believes the number is declining to almost 1,600 people. But advocates estimate the number is more like 3,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD

Community Policy