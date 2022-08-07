BALTIMORE -- With homeless encampments cropping up across Baltimore, a local group is calling for city leaders to do more to keep people off the streets.The group is referring to camps like one near the corner of Pratt Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a number of tents can now be found.They're urging leaders to provide more resources to help those experiencing homelessness.Teddy Mills lives in an abandoned home near that intersection, but he has been homeless for about a year. Like advocates, he has noticed more tents."I've been seeing more people showing up," Mills told WJZ. "These...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO