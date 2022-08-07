ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tommy Aquinas
3d ago

Mope....I was a teacher for 10 yrs in the Baltimore area. Never AGAIN! The principals don't have your back, the kids are off the hook/violent, and the kids' parents are prone to physically fighting teachers. They literally don't pay enough to risk life and limb.

CBS Baltimore

Former teacher & nonprofit exec tapped for Baltimore City school board

BALTIMORE -- Andrew Coy, a nonprofit executive and former city schools teacher, has been appointed to the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday.Coy is a former teacher and technology integration specialist who served as a senior advisor on President Obama's Tech and Innovation Team, the Mayor's Office said. He is set to take over for Commissioner Michelle Bondima, whose term expired last summer."He brings a breadth of experience to this role, and I'm positive he will leverage this knowledge to put our young people in the best position possible to achieve their dreams and achieve...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Education
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"Something's going on" Baltimore student gets second falsified report card

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A frustrated Baltimore mother is demanding answers from City Schools now that her son has received two report cards with falsified attendance. Qwantay Spearman missed the first 140 days of school for medical reasons. Despite that, the school continues to mark him present for days he was not in class.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Groups call for revisions to proposed recommendations on police oversight

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A coalition of Maryland organizations is calling for revisions to proposed recommendations on police oversight. The groups gathered Wednesday in Annapolis over emergency regulations for police accountability boards and administrative charging committees that are being set up in local communities. The coalition includes members of the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Board OKs $180K in additional rent for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage

Without explanation, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved extending the lease for a makeshift morgue in a downtown Baltimore parking garage. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner used the space during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic after experiencing a severe backlog of cases, the 11 News I-Team reported in January. The backlog was created by an increase in the number of homicides, drug overdoses hit a new high and COVID-19-related deaths added to the caseload.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore has distributed 1.7M food boxes during pandemic

Baltimore City distributed more than 1.7 million food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city distributed some 1.4 million produce boxes, which amounted to some 178 million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baltimore's Food Policy and Planning Division led the city's COVID-19 emergency food response. Residents in Healthy Food...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'I need housing': Homeless advocates call on Baltimore City to use federal funding

A coalition of homeless advocates called on Baltimore's mayor to use federal American Rescue Plan funding to address homelessness. Homeless tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in Baltimore City, but the homeless population remains a moving target. City Hall believes the number is declining to almost 1,600 people. But advocates estimate the number is more like 3,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Scott's Chief of Staff to depart for position at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the departure of Michael Huber, his Chief of Staff. After seven years at City Hall, Huber will join Johns Hopkins University as Director of Maryland State Government Affairs, the mayor's office said. Huber, an attorney, previously worked under two council presidents...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Safety technology equipped on Anne Arundel County school buses to catch illegally passing drivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Advanced safety technology is being equipped on school buses to catch people who illegally pass them. Anne Arundel County Public Schools is upgrading its fleet of 750 school buses with advanced safety technology in an effort to detect violations and capture the license plates of drivers who illegally pass the stopped buses. The data collected will be sent to law enforcement for review.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

