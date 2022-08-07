Read full article on original website
Three men arrested for targeting elderly Pennsylvania women in 'Grandparents Scams,' police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heartbreaking scam targeting elderly people across the country has reportedly found two recent victims in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say three men have been arrested in connection to two separate "Grandparent Scams" in the area. The first incident occurred on July 27, when an 88-year-old woman...
North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19
DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses on him
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida man died filming the sunrise Monday after a sand dune he was lying under collapsed on top of him, investigators say. Other Hutchinson Island beachgoers later saw parts of the man's body protruding from the sand and called police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim was 35 years old from nearby Stuart, but did not release a name.
Virginia man wins $1M in Mega Millions lottery after thinking he lost
MANASSAS, Va. - This man didn’t win the top Mega Millions prize, but he still won big. Malcolm Meredith, of Manassas, Virginia, bought a lottery ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery. Soon after the drawing, he showed his ticket to a person...
Pottstown murder suspect arrested in California was out on bail during fatal shooting, DA says
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A man sought in connection with a murder in Pottstown has been arrested in California, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney. Authorities say Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was sought for the murder of 22-year-old Nahmer Baird in Pottstown. Baird was reportedly killed after an alleged shootout between...
Police: Missing Delaware teenager found safe, Amber Alert canceled
DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a missing Delaware teenager who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found. Delaware State Police issued the alert around noon Tuesday, saying the 17-year-old left a relative's residence with a man earlier in the day. Authorities said there was concern about the...
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather Authority: Wednesday to be hot, humid ahead of evening storms that will linger into Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Much of the United States is experiencing extreme drought conditions as heat and humidity continue to bring dry conditions across the country. This includes the state of New Jersey, where the state's Department of Environmental Protection announced a statewide drought and urged residents to conserve water. Hot and...
Weather Authority: Wednesday storms to bring relief from triple-digit temps
PHILADELPHIA - Temperatures that feel like they're over 100 will stick around through Tuesday night, until Wednesday's showers and thunderstorms break the heatwave. Forecasters say the heat and humidity combined made temperatures feel like 105 across the Delaware Valley and even down most of the East Coast. A weak front...
Weather Authority: Thursday morning storms to bring relief from heat, humidity ahead of pleasant weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Early morning showers that moved through the Delaware Valley overnight will bring relief from scorching temperatures and extremely dry conditions. The heavy downpours and thunderstorms are causing low visibility and flooding on roadways, making the morning commute difficult for some. According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, some of...
