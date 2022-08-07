ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

fox29.com

North Texas mom goes home after 370 days in the hospital with COVID-19

DALLAS - A North Texas mom of three is finally going home after spending more than a year in the hospital because of COVID-19. Jazmin Kirkland was hospitalized on Aug. 3, 2021. A few days later she was placed on a ventilator and a month after that needed ECMO treatments because the virus had attacked her heart and lungs.
DALLAS, TX
fox29.com

Florida man filming sunrise dies after sand dune collapses on him

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - A Florida man died filming the sunrise Monday after a sand dune he was lying under collapsed on top of him, investigators say. Other Hutchinson Island beachgoers later saw parts of the man's body protruding from the sand and called police. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the victim was 35 years old from nearby Stuart, but did not release a name.
FLORIDA STATE
fox29.com

Police: Missing Delaware teenager found safe, Amber Alert canceled

DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a missing Delaware teenager who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found. Delaware State Police issued the alert around noon Tuesday, saying the 17-year-old left a relative's residence with a man earlier in the day. Authorities said there was concern about the...
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow

DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
ALASKA STATE
