LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI. Lynch, 36, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks. Officers arrested the 2014 Super Bowl champ following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO