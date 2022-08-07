ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspended Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Provides Mental Health Update

By Jeremy Brener
 4 days ago

Ridley won't play during the 2021 season.

We haven't heard much from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley over the past 12 months or so.

After playing in just five games last season, Ridley stepped away from the team to address some mental health issues.

While away from the team, Ridley placed bets on the Falcons ... an absolute no-no for any player currently in the league.

The information of Ridley's betting surfaced earlier this spring and he was suspended for the entire 2022 campaign, the final year of his contract.

Since his suspension, Ridley has maintained a relatively low profile, but he took to Twitter to address his followers Sunday morning.

He announced that he was going to visit his family in Guyana soon and that he was "doing great."

Given Ridley's mental health struggles over the past year, it's good to see that he feels that he is in a better place. Perhaps an extended absence away from football is giving him an opportunity to heal.

It's possible that if he weren't suspended, Ridley would be working towards a return to the football field this season. Instead, his betting suspension puts into doubt whether Ridley will wear a Falcons jersey again.

Ridley , a 2018 first-round pick, is in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and will seek a new contract next offseason. His market is questionable, and perhaps the Falcons may be interested in a reunion. But for now, the team is focused on getting ready for the regular season with rookie Drake London leading the way as the top wideout.

