Elmo Fire now 21,327 acres large, containment grows to 30%

UPDATE, AUG 7 AT 10:20 AM:

The following is updated evacuation information as of Sunday at 9:30 am:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park

UPDATE, AUG. 7 AT 9:04 AM:

Containment on the Elmo Fire has grown to 30% and the fire saw a growth of 129 acres Saturday, for a total of 21,327 acres.

Warmer and drier conditions on Sunday may increase fire activity, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team reported.

Firefighters will remain engaged in strengthening containment lines as they extinguish areas of heat up to 120 feet into the interior.

Hoses and pumps are being added south of Lake Mary Ronan to make water more available for securing firelines.

Small firing operations may be necessary to address unburned fuels that pose a risk to the fireline.

A public meeting is planned for Monday, Aug. 8 at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds at 7:00 pm.

UPDATE, AUG. 6 AT 10:19 AM:

The CSKT Division of Fire has given an update on evacuations and closures caused by the Elmo Fire.

The following goes into effect starting at 12:00 pm Saturday:

Pre-evacuation warnings have been lifted for residents east of Hwy 93 between Chief Cliff Lane and Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents of Big Meadows Road and Dayton Creek Road. These areas will remain under pre-evacuation warning.Evacuation orders are still in effect for residents west of the intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) and Dayton Creek Road.Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) is closed at the Dayton Creek Road intersection.Arterial roads off Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) are open to residents only. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).The Proctor dump will open to Lake County residents from 12:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022.Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

UPDATE, AUG. 6 AT 9:36 AM:

As of Saturday morning, the Elmo fire is 21,198 acres large and is now 18% contained.

So far, eight structures have been lost to the fire.

The fire remains south of Lake Mary Ronan, and the CSKT Division of Fire reports that despite a continuous line around the fire perimeter, significant work is needed to secure the line and ensure areas of heat remain interior.

All power has been restored to the fire area.

Firefighters plan on securing fireline on the western side of the fire by searching out heat about 60 feet interior as well as utilizing hose lays along the line on Saturday.

Aircraft will support crews as they reinforce firelines around the most active sections of the fire, south of Lake Mary Ronan.

Another public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8 at 7:00 pm. It will be held at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds on Highway 93.

UPDATE, AUG. 3 AT 4:41 PM:

Residents who have not heeded the evacuation order for County Road 352 (Lake Mary Ronan Road) and along the perimeter of Lake Mary Ronan are being told to do so as the Elmo Fire has the potential to grow Wednesday evening.

CSKT Division of Fire says the fire has been active on the north end and has a high potential to reach the lake by Wednesday evening.

In addition, potential spotting over County Road 352 may impede egress over the next couple of days.

UPDATE, AUG. 3 AT 2:26 PM:

Containment on the Elmo Fire is at 16% as of Wednesday morning.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire, wind gusts and low humidity combined with continuous timber fuels created increased fire activity to the north, expanding the fire perimeter towards Lake Mary Ronan and Big Meadows.

A public meeting will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the Elmo Pow Wow grounds.

Streaming for the meeting will be unavailable, however, those looking for information can call 406-818-5200 to speak with a Public Information Officer for the most up-to-date information.

Update: Aug. 2 at 1:38 p.m.

The following is a Facebook post from CSKT Division of Fire :

Evacuation orders from Lake County Sheriff’s Office include the area south of Lake Mary Ronan Road from the intersections of Camp Tuffit Road to Hwy 93; and west of Hwy 93 from Lake Mary Ronan Road to Chief Cliff Lane.

Pre-evacuation warnings are in effect for residences north of Lake Mary Ronan Road and residences east and south of Hwy 93 between intersections with Hwy 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road.

Road closures: The intersection of Lake Mary Ronan Road and Hwy 93 is closed to traffic. Residents north of Lake Mary Ronan Road can access their residences.

Power Outages: Mission Valley Power shut off power at Black Lake Road, the Proctor Clubhouse, and Hog Heaven at the request of Lake County Emergency Management and expected to remain off through Tuesday. The situation will be reassessed Wednesday morning.

For information on Red Cross Evacuation Centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School please call 1-800-272-6888, then select Option 1 for the Duty Officer.

One of four scooper planes taking water out of Elmo Bay to support firefighting efforts on the ground. Photo taken August 1, 2022, by local resident Randy Avery.

Update: Aug. 2 at 7:14 a.m.

The Elmo Fire is now burning 16,226 acres with 10% containment along Highway 28 Tuesday morning.

Sara Rouse, Elmo Fire information officer, told Montana Right Now multiple structures are burned--authorities are working to find the number and type of structures burned.

The weather is forecasted with lower temperatures with a wind event. A red flag warning is still in effect.

Highways 28 and 93 have reopened.

Red Cross has a shelter set up at Polson High School.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in the following areas:

Lake Mary Ronan Corridor:Lake Ronan RoadBlack Lake RoadSurrounding areas

Update: Aug. 1, 2022 11:58 a.m.

The The CSKT Division of Fire is estimating the Elmo Fire at 12,975 acres Monday, a 2,000-acre increase from Sunday.

The fire is still 0% contained at this time.

Pre-evacuation warnings are still in place for people living south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and west of Highway 93.

Highway 28 is now open.

Update July 31, 2022 6:47 P.M.:

The CSKT Division of Fire now estimates the Elmo Fire to be 10,923 acres in size and remains 0% contained.

Pre-evacuation warnings are still in place for people living south of Lake Mary Ronan Road and west of Highway 93.

The boat ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access Site is closed.

Update July 31, 2022 1:35 P.M.:

There is going to be public meeting Monday, August 1 at 7:00 P.M. at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds for people who are looking to get more information on the fire.

Update July 31, 2022 10:26 A.M.:

Flathead Lake State Park says it has reopened the Big Arm Unit of their park at 10 A.M.

It had been closed and evacuated on July 30th due to the nearby Elmo fire.

All normal services will be open at the park.

Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed and under evacuation notice.

Update July 30, 2022 9:19 P.M.:

Montana Highway Patrol announced Montana Highway 28 has reopened to traffic. Drivers still need to be aware of smoke and firefighter vehicles in the area.

The CSKT Division of Fire says the Chief Cliff Estates evacuation has been lifted.

The fire is estimated to be 7,000 acres in size and the cause is still under investigation.

A temporary flight restriction has been issued for air space over the Elmo Fire.

Update July 30, 2022 at 4:40 P.M:

The CSKT Division of Fire says residents along Route 28 have been allowed to return to their homes.

Route 28 is still closed to the public.

A Red Cross station has been set up for evacuees in Polson.

CSKT says the fire continues to grow toward Dayton.

The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2022:

Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger.

An evacuation order was issued for the Elmo area on the west side of Flathead Lake around Montana Highway 28 and Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to U.S. Highway 93, as of the morning of July 30. The Elmo 2 Fire is burning in the area.

Campers at both Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park have been evacuated and the sites are closed until the safety issues are resolved upon further notice.

Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter at Linderman School, 312 4th Ave. E. in Polson, for those displaced by the fire. Residents can also request services by calling 800-272-6668.

For information on restrictions and closures of FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions .

For current information on wildfires in Montana, visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org .

ELMO, Mont. — A 2,000 acre wildfire has erupted near Elmo that is causing evacuations and road closures.

Near the one year anniversary of the Boulder 2700 Fire, another blaze begins to burn near Flathead Lake. Right now, the fire is burning along Highway 28, about seven miles west.

CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel tells us that Highway 28 is now closed, and that this blaze has grown to over 2,000 acres, making it the biggest fire in the station of Montana this wildfire season.

Camel also says that three dozen homes near Elmo are being evacuated.

According to a report from the Montana Department of Transportation, there is zero viability in the area, and the Highway 28 is closed between Hot Springs and Elmo. The Polson Chamber of Commerce posted on their social media account says there are at least seven different agencies responding, with close to 120 fire personnel headed north of the city. Multiple aircraft and helicopters are also responding.

Crews are evacuating livestock and subdivisions in the area. And the Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Linderman School.

Level 3 evacuations are called for near Elmo. The area southeast of Elmo is in level 1. The area northwest towards Dayton is in level 2.

