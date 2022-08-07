ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers stock report: Stock up/stock down the defensive positional units

By Curt Popejoy
 4 days ago
Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had a few weeks of training camp, let’s do a little stock up/stock down for the defensive positional units.

Defensive line

If you’d have told me in the spring I would go stock up on this defensive line after losing Stpehon Tuitt, I’d have said you were crazy. But the front office has done an excellent job in re-tooling this group with players like DeMarvin Leal and Larry Ogunjobi. This group is deep and diverse and built to stop the run.

STOCK UP

Outside linebacker

It’s not easy being critical of any positional unit with the current Defensive Player of the Year on it. But aside from T.J. Watt, there isn’t much to get excited about beyond him. Alex Highsmith shows promise but I expected the front office to do more here.

STOCK DOWN

Inside linebacker

Very quitely, the Steelers might have made the biggest addition of the offseason in Myles Jack. Jack in the starting lineup gives Pittsburgh a guy who can do everything and won’t need to come off the field. Devin Bush seems to be healthy and confident again and Robert Spillane is steady and consistent. You add in all those backups hungry for reps and this unit has shaped up nicely.

STOCK UP

Cornerback

Losing Joe Haden Hurt and aside from the addition of Levi Wallace, the team really hasn’t done anything to address the loss. This group lacks a No. 1 cornerback and as long as any group could still be relying on James Pierre or Justin Layne to round out the depth chart, things aren’t great.

STOCK DOWN

Safeties

This group got a nice bump this offseason with the addition of Damontae Kazee. The Steelers were also able to re-sign Terrell Edmunds on a bargain contract and Tre Norwood has another year in the system. Oh and how about getting Minkah Fitzpatrick signed longterm?

STOCK UP

