Onward State
Projecting Penn State Football’s 2022 Starting Lineup: Quarterback & Running Back
Penn State football’s season begins in exactly three weeks when it makes the trip to West Lafayette for a Thursday night matchup with Purdue. After a hot start, James Franklin’s squad dropped six of its last eight games in 2021. With Mike Yurcich returning, Penn State will have the same offensive coordinator in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2019. An additional year in the system may be the catalyst for improvement in the Nittany Lions’ offense this upcoming season.
Onward State
Class Of 2023 Recruit Branden Wentzel Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Cael Sanderson is at it again, folks. Penn State wrestling’s Class of 2023 got stronger this week when Pennsylvania state champion Branden Wentzel announced via Instagram that he’s joining the Nittany Lions. “I would like to announce I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn...
Onward State
Three-Star Wide Receiver Carmelo Taylor Commits To Penn State Football
Penn State has snagged its newest pass catcher. Three-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor announced his verbal commitment to Penn State’s Class of 2023, he announced on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon. He is the 18th player in the Nittany Lions’ class this recruiting cycle. Taylor took an official...
Onward State
Lady Lions Announce 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Penn State women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Lady Lions are slated to play 11 non-conference games, eight of which will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center. The team will kick off its non-conference slate by playing Norfolk State for the first time in program history at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 9.
Onward State
Penn State Football To Host Run-On Tryouts Starting August 11
Do you think you’ve got what it takes to be Penn State football’s next walk-on run-on star?. Once again, the Nittany Lions are hosting run-on tryouts this fall. If you’ve ever wanted to don black shoes and basic blues, now’s your chance. The team will hold...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Penn State men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. After bringing in the highest recruiting class in program history, fans will be excited to see the team take on exciting non-conference opponents, like Butler and Clemson. Penn State opens its non-conference schedule against Winthrop, a program...
