This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Phillymag.com
A Purple Royalty-Themed Engagement-Photo Session at Philly Landmarks
“As a couple, we are powerful together,” says the bride-to-be. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. We’ve said it countless times, and we’ll say it again: Philly has no shortage of beautiful...
travelexperta.com
Hoagies in Philadelphia: The Official Sandwich Of The City
Philadelphia, like most large cities, has its own particular inventions in food that are now not only national phenomena but also, internationally known and attempted. Hoagies in Philly are more than just food. Today I’m going to be talking about hoagies and why you should try it. So when...
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Surreal Creamery serving up some really good treats in University City
Surreal Creamery is a spot for indulgent treats, with bubble tea-ice cream concoctions that will satisfy the sweetest tooth.
howafrica.com
Pennsylvania Museum Set To Rebury Stolen Skulls Of Black People Kept For Nearly 200 Years
The University of Pennsylvania is pushing forward with the reburial of at least 13 Black Philadelphians’ skulls, whose bones have been housed for nearly two centuries in an infamous anthropological collection that was used to defend white supremacy in the years leading up to the American Civil War. The...
A ‘heist’ that never happened? Inside years of strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium
When the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion announced that thieves had broken in and stolen thousands of live insects from its collection in 2018, the story made national news, including a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. Among the alleged $40,000 worth of stolen creatures were cockroaches, scorpions, butterflies, centipedes,...
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
Old Movie Palace Seeks the Spotlight Once Again
Much of my teenage years were spent at the intersection of Broad and Wyoming. That time was never a full day of any specific activity, but it did add up. 10 to 20 minutes here and there or longer if I engaged in a conversation or simply took a minute to sit and look around.
Looking for your acting debut? Pittsburgh Film Office holds open casting call for new Ethan Coen film
PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film. The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee. An open casting call will be held […]
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
Black Philadelphia Artists Upset With City’s Decision to Pick White Artist To Design Harriet Tubman Statue
Black Philadelphia artists and historians are expressing their distaste for the city’s decision to commission a white artist to design a new permanent statue of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ARTnews reports that a public virtual meeting was held in June by the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative...
phillygrub.blog
Jet Wine Bar Launches First Ever Late-Night Happy Hour, Extends Hours
Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” and South Street’s urban oasis, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever late-night happy hour, offered every Wednesday through Saturday from 8 – 10 pm, in addition to happy hour on Sunday from 2 – 4 pm, with drink specials spanning house wine, select beer, cocktails such as the Rosé Aperol Spritz, Sparkling Rosé Margarita, and sangria. Additionally, Jet Wine Bar’s hours of operation are expanding to Sundays from 12 – 6 pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 – 10 pm, Fridays from 5 – 11 pm, and Saturdays from 2 – 11 pm!
billypenn.com
As more development threatens, Chinatown is working to heal the concrete wound that split the neighborhood
There are two sides to Philadelphia’s Chinatown, one of the oldest in the United States. To some, it’s a great area to visit: a place to eat noodles, get bubble tea, and sing karaoke. To the roughly 3,000 people who live there — and thousands more who count on it for cultural connection — it’s home.
EXTENDED! The Chinese Lantern Festival is In Philadelphia For Another Week!
If you haven't had the chance to check out this classic attraction in Philadelphia yet, you're in luck!. The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square has been extended for one more week! Originally, the summer attraction was slated to close for the year this week on August 7, but following an announcement made yesterday, it'll stick around until August 14!
TV Q&A: Is that a WPXI-TV reporter in a WQED-TV documentary?
Question: My wife and I were watching WQED-TV’s “Portraits for the Home Front: The Story of Elizabeth Black,” which originally aired in 2013. Elizabeth was a well-known portrait artist from Pittsburgh who joined the American Red Cross during World War II. Much of her lost creations were uncovered by the work of one of her sons and daughter-in-law. There is a portion of the documentary at approximately 39:00-41:00 that shows interns from colleges around Pittsburgh working on finding families to help get portrait prints to them.
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
thisis50.com
Joshdifferent, Philadelphia Music artist has a unique approach to the music industry focusing on mental Health and raising your vibration.
Coming from a dysfunctional family, in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Joshua Blackwell also known as Joshdifferent, had a physically and mentally abusive upbringing which he has converted into the art form of music and content creation on social media. Joshdifferent has become an advocate and spokesperson in regards to mental health, and dealing with personality disordered individuals. Tapping into spirituality as a music artist from Philadelphia has recently released a new single “God on my side.”, “Smiling in ya face” and “Childhood Trauma.”
