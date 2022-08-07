ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old woman found safe

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 8/7/22 2:41 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – 69-year-old Ernistina “Tina” Campos was located safely, according to SLCPD.

The Silver Alert is now cancelled.

No further information is currently available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/7/22 9:48 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) activated a Silver Alert at 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say 69-year-old Ernistina “Tina” Campos was at a birthday party at 1841 West Bridgestone Lane, Salt Lake City when she “wandered away.”

She was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, and she may be in South Salt Lake, police say.

Campos is reportedly 5’01” tall, 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a yellow t-shirt.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)
Police say she is living with reduced cognitive abilities and other mental health issues.

If found, please call 9-1-1 and reference SLC case number 22-151059.

No further information is currently available.

