Former Montwood pitcher Alan Aguero will get his chance to compete at the Division I level next spring.

The 2018 graduate of Montwood and right-handed starter has signed with New Mexico State for the 2023 season after pitching the past two seasons at Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher, Arizona.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Aguero said. "I feel like I have grown as a person and pitcher the past two years. I was recruited to be a starting pitcher and I'm going to give my best effort with the Aggies. They gave me an opportunity and I plan to make the most of it."

Aguero spent one year at New Mexico Military Institute, and took a year off in 2020 and resurfaced at Eastern Arizona College.

"The year at NMMI just didn't work out for me. I took time off to work on me, to get better and it paid off," Aguero said. "The past two years at Eastern Arizona College helped me grow in many ways. I feel like I am ready for the move to the Division I level."

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right-hander had a strong 2022 with a 2.47 earned-run average and earned both all-league and all-region honors.

"As a pitcher I learned so much and grew in terms of my patience and command of the game," Aguero said. "I spent the summer working out in Phoenix and playing some in a league to stay sharp for the next level."

New Mexico State won the WAC Tournament title in May and advanced to the NCAA tournament this past season behind a strong pitching.

"It was a great run by the Aggies and I hope to go there and help the program continue to build and get back to the NCAA Tournament," Aguero said.

Added Montwood coach Willie Romo: "Alan has shown a great deal of resiliency. He worked so hard to get to this point and he's earned this opportunity. I'm really proud of him and what he has accomplished."

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Former Montwood baseball player finds a Division I home at New Mexico State