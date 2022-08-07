Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Actress Roseanna Christiansen has passed awayCheryl E PrestonLancaster, CA
My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Suspect Barricaded
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
LAPD: Hit-And-Run Motorists Sought in Death of Pedestrian
A man who died when he was struck by two vehicles in South Los Angeles in July was not the victim of a shooting, as had been initially thought, and efforts were continuing to find the hit-and-run motorists involved in the death, police said Thursday. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was fatally...
Authorities ID Woman Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 91 Freeway in Compton Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
Person Hit and Killed by Metrolink Train in Sun Valley Area
A person was hit by a Union Pacific freight train and killed in the Sun Valley area, interrupting Metrolink service along the Antelope Valley line for several hours. Paramedics were sent to the 8200 block of North San Fernando Road shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
Arcadia Officer Remains Hospitalized Following Shooting, Standoff
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people, sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital. The unidentified suspect, said to be in his 40s, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday...
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Burbank Area
A person was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died...
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
Man Fatally Shot on Street in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Airplane Crash Lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane experiencing engine trouble crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Tuesday, triggering a fire from which the plane’s occupants narrowly escaped unharmed. The forced landing involving the six-seat Piper Cherokee PA-32-300 occurred at 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Lincoln Avenue, according to the...
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
Suspect Surrenders After Shooting Arcadia Officer in Face & Wounding Two Others
What began as a dispute between two brothers led to gunfire Wednesday evening that left an Arcadia police officer shot in the face, a relative of the suspect and at least one other person wounded and sparked an hours-long standoff that ended with the culprit’s ultimate surrender. The situation...
Woman Found Dead in Boyle Heights Apartment Fire
A woman died Wednesday at an apartment fire in Boyle Heights, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 500 block of South Clarence Street shortly after 4 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Despite reports received from bystanders saying...
Man, Teen Arrested in Killing of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer
A 20-year-old man and a teenager were behind bars Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Carlos Delcid, 20, is tentatively scheduled to...
Off-Duty Officer Shot, Killed in Downey Identified
An off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym was identified Tuesday as a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, while investigators continued a dragnet in search of the person or people responsible for the killing. The shooting...
Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
