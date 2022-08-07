ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

5 Dallas Cowboys who need to standout in Preseason Game 1

As the Dallas Cowboys approach their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, there are more questions that need to be answered than the actual performance from the players itself. For example, who will step up and be WR2 and take pressure off CeeDee Lamb while Michael Gallup continues rehab? Can...
ARLINGTON, TX
