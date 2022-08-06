ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

How Many Followers Do You REALLY Need to Make Money on Instagram?

Active Instagram users and influencers can earn thousands of dollars per post. But some users struggle to see their follower count grow each day. Indeed, Instagrammers want to sign big, sponsored deals that can help them put in their bank account, eat the best-looking food or travel around the world. However, brands measure your account influence based on both your follower count and engagement rate.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullscreen#Smart Phone#Meta#Reel
The Independent

Snapchat’s new feature lets parents see who their children are messaging

Snapchat has announced a new tool so parents can see who their child is talking to.The Family Centre will show parents their children’s friend list and who is communicating with them, but not what is being sent.The opt-in tool will require a parent and child’s Snapchat accounts to be friends in order to connect and set up Family Centre.Parents will then be able to confidentially report any accounts connected with their child that they have concerns about."Family Centre is designed to reflect the way that parents engage with their teens in the real world, where parents usually know who their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

WhatsApp lets people delete messages that are up to two days old

WhatsApp will now let people delete a message days after it has been sent.The time limit to remove a regrettable message has now been increased to two days after it has been sent, the company announced.“Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send,” it said in a tweet.In fact, the time limit is two days and 12 hours, or 60 hours in total.Previously, the limit was set to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. When it was first introduced, in 2017, users could only remove...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
technewstoday.com

How to Transfer a YouTube Channel?

Do you have multiple Youtube Channels but they’re on different Google Accounts? You might want to organize things. Or maybe you just want to transfer the channel to someone else. Google does not allow their user to directly transfer a YouTube channel. So, we have to work around the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents

The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the UK and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Beats partners with Kim Kardashian on new neutral Beats Fit Pro colors

Apple's Beats by Dre subsidiary has teamed up with influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian on a trio of Beats Fit Pro colors in a more neutral palette. The new Beats Fit Pro headphones come in three earthy and muted tones: Moon, Dune, and Earth. Alongside the new headphones, Beats is also launching a new ad campaign focused on Kardashian.
NFL
Polygon

Comparing BeReal to Instagram is missing the point

A college professor I know was recently on a school trip to Rome. He and his group of students would be out eating dinner together when suddenly the conversation would die down, and the students would all pull out their phones and snap a photo. He quickly figured out that the students were all receiving a notification from the photo-sharing app BeReal at the same time.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy