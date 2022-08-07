ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

wbrz.com

Man arrested after running from police, hitting two officers with his car

KILLONA - A man was arrested after he hit two police officers with his car during a chase through a neighborhood with a child in his car. According to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Davon Dallon before he sped off through the Belle Terre subdivision Monday afternoon.
KILLONA, LA
Kenner, LA
Kenner, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Police#I 10#Wwl Tv#Loyola Drive
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Avondale man dead after crash on US 90 in Marrero

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 52-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 90 Business in Marrero on Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Urbandale Street, and it claimed the life of Don Lewis of Avondale, La.
MARRERO, LA
WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
WWL

Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner and hopped onto I-10 East.
KENNER, LA

