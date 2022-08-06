Read full article on original website
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Engadget
Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members
Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
The best lenses for iPhone and Android phones in 2022: add-on phone lenses
The best lenses for iPhone and Android phones will elevate your photos and vidos giving them a more professional feel
Apple Insider
What's new in iOS 16 beta 5: Battery percentage in status bar, music visualizer, & more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — This marks the fifth developer beta of iOS 16 that Apple has seeded ahead of its release this fall. A public beta will likely be following shortly in the coming days assuming there are no catastrophic bugs in the developer-only beta.
Apple Insider
Final Cut Pro & iMovie updates have fix for export & playback bug
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has updated both iMovie andFinal Cut Pro X with a minor fix that addresses a bug in both video editing apps.
Apple Insider
New Eve Aqua & Wemo Dimmer launch with Thread support on HomeKit Insider
The availability of Thread-enabled products continues to expand with the new addition of Eve's third-generation Eve Aqua and the new Wemo Smart Dimmer Switch. We break them down on this episode of HomeKit Insider. It was only two weeks ago that Eve launched its new motion detector and now it...
Apple Insider
Ex-Apple inventor describes how his VR patent works to solve car motion sickness
YouTube personality Mark Rober has talked about his time at Apple, including the reasoning behind his work on an augmented virtual display patent for the long-rumored Apple Car. Mark Rober is best known as a YouTube star, teaching science with fantastical experiments and explaining the principles at play. He is...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds fifth developer beta of tvOS 16
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has handed over a new fifth developer beta oftvOS 16 to testers, with the latest build now available to trial on the Apple TV by program participants.
Google TV could be working on smarter Nest speaker connectivity and Wear OS integration
The pandemic changed the way we live, and tech companies like Google are no exception. One of the more significant changes is an increased focus on convenience, fitness, and integration across major services. An unlikely offering is at the center of Google's upcoming changes sharpening this focus: Google TV. It could soon get features like Wear OS integration, smart home features, and wireless audio capabilities.
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones officially up for pre-order now
Teases and leaks in recent weeks which have basically told us everything we need to know about Sennheiser's new Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, but now the highly anticipated ANC cans are officially up for pre-order across the globe with an on-sale date of August 23. Boasting up to an astonishing...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Even though we've seen several different analytics firms in the last few weeks put together a whole bunch of different reports comparing and contrasting the mobile network experience delivered by the big three US carriers, RootMetrics may have just come out with the ultimate evaluation of the nationwide 5G landscape during the first half of 2022.
Apple Insider
The email from Slack to reset passwords is legit
Emails sent to a number of Slack users about their account password being reset are genuine, with the work communications app's developers doing so after the discovery of a security-related bug in the tool. Some Slack users were greeted on Monday by a notification that their account password was reset....
Apple Insider
Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens
Apple's AR or VR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users. VR and AR headsets, such as Apple's long-rumored hardware, need to use small but high resolution displays that can show an image to the user. While current systems rely on more typical display technologies to accomplish the feat, Samsung Display and LG Display are keen to dominate the component market for future headsets.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Projector 2S announced with 120-in image, gaming mode and Dolby Audio support
Xiaomi has announced the Mi Projector 2S, which will begin crowdfunding in China on August 10. The device has up to 850 ANSI Lumens brightness and a 1080P resolution. The projector can throw images from 60-in to 120-in wide, with a 1.2 throw ratio. The Mi Projector 2S is powered...
komando.com
Traveling internationally? Check if your phone takes an eSIM
“SIM” is short for subscriber identity module. It’s a chip that identifies your phone and connects you with SMS, phone services and cellular data. Then, eSIM technology builds upon this concept, allowing you to add a second line of service without disrupting your current plan. There are many...
Apple Insider
Apple introduces fifth developer beta for macOS Ventura
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has provded developers with the latest build of themacOS Ventura version 13.0 beta, with the fifth build now downloadable to devices.
Apple Insider
AirPods will get USB-C charging cases in 2023, Kuo says
Apple could release AirPods charging cases equipped with USB-C ports for all of its wireless headphones in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo made the prediction in a new tweet on Tuesday, though he said that a second-generation AirPods Pro model launched in 2022 would still ship with a Lightning charging case.
Best Netflix-approved cameras in 2022
Wanted a Netflix-approved camera to shoot video? These are the top certified options, you'll be surprised what's on the list
