Electronics

TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Anker charging gadgets are up to 40 percent off for Prime members

Now's a good time to pick up a new charger for your phone, tablet and other devices while a number of Anker's charging accessories are down to record-low prices for Amazon Prime members. Standouts among the discounts are Anker's 521 magnetic battery pack for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, which is 40 percent off and on sale for $30, and Anker's 511 2-in-1 power bank, which is 30 percent off and down to $35.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

What's new in iOS 16 beta 5: Battery percentage in status bar, music visualizer, & more

This marks the fifth developer beta of iOS 16 that Apple has seeded ahead of its release this fall. A public beta will likely be following shortly in the coming days assuming there are no catastrophic bugs in the developer-only beta.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Final Cut Pro & iMovie updates have fix for export & playback bug

Apple has updated both iMovie andFinal Cut Pro X with a minor fix that addresses a bug in both video editing apps.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

New Eve Aqua & Wemo Dimmer launch with Thread support on HomeKit Insider

The availability of Thread-enabled products continues to expand with the new addition of Eve's third-generation Eve Aqua and the new Wemo Smart Dimmer Switch. We break them down on this episode of HomeKit Insider. It was only two weeks ago that Eve launched its new motion detector and now it...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple seeds fifth developer beta of tvOS 16

Apple has handed over a new fifth developer beta oftvOS 16 to testers, with the latest build now available to trial on the Apple TV by program participants.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Google TV could be working on smarter Nest speaker connectivity and Wear OS integration

The pandemic changed the way we live, and tech companies like Google are no exception. One of the more significant changes is an increased focus on convenience, fitness, and integration across major services. An unlikely offering is at the center of Google's upcoming changes sharpening this focus: Google TV. It could soon get features like Wear OS integration, smart home features, and wireless audio capabilities.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

The email from Slack to reset passwords is legit

Emails sent to a number of Slack users about their account password being reset are genuine, with the work communications app's developers doing so after the discovery of a security-related bug in the tool. Some Slack users were greeted on Monday by a notification that their account password was reset....
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens

Apple's AR or VR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users. VR and AR headsets, such as Apple's long-rumored hardware, need to use small but high resolution displays that can show an image to the user. While current systems rely on more typical display technologies to accomplish the feat, Samsung Display and LG Display are keen to dominate the component market for future headsets.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Traveling internationally? Check if your phone takes an eSIM

“SIM” is short for subscriber identity module. It’s a chip that identifies your phone and connects you with SMS, phone services and cellular data. Then, eSIM technology builds upon this concept, allowing you to add a second line of service without disrupting your current plan. There are many...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple introduces fifth developer beta for macOS Ventura

Apple has provded developers with the latest build of themacOS Ventura version 13.0 beta, with the fifth build now downloadable to devices.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

AirPods will get USB-C charging cases in 2023, Kuo says

Apple could release AirPods charging cases equipped with USB-C ports for all of its wireless headphones in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo made the prediction in a new tweet on Tuesday, though he said that a second-generation AirPods Pro model launched in 2022 would still ship with a Lightning charging case.
ELECTRONICS

Community Policy