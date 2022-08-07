ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triadelphia, WV

WTRF- 7News

Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Back-to-school nutrition can be easy and fun

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) First of all, the old saying is true—breakfast is the most important meal of the day. “It does exactly that—it breaks the fast,” said Jill Spangler, director of nutrition services at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. “You haven’t had anything to eat all night.”
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police

SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Fairmont church needs help rebuilding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Water rescue underway in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Bridgeport. Details are limited, but Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News at least one person is being rescued on Beech Hollow Rd. Stick with 5 News for updates.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

McMechen chief surprised with honor from legislature

MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — He says he was expecting a normal 12-hour day when he came into work. But McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was in for a hero’s welcome at the municipal building. A citation with his name on it was presented by Delegate Charlie Reynolds, in honor of his many 7-day work weeks. […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project

Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WHEELING, WV

