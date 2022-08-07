Read full article on original website
Fill your mug at the 8th Mountaineer Brewfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s a brew waiting for you down at Heritage Port next weekend. Stouts, porters, ales and more from across West Virginia will be represented at the Mountaineer Brewfest. The festival’s 8th year will pour up some funding for the Seeing Hand Association’s work with the sight-impaired. It won’t be Miller Time […]
Heston Farm estate sale to benefit WV Caring Hospice
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A massive estate sale in Fairmont is being billed as a “decorator’s dream.” The owners of Heston Farm are downsizing their collection of items from their business and personal collections, and the proceeds will benefit WV Caring Hospice, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The collection is described in the […]
Back-to-school nutrition can be easy and fun
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) First of all, the old saying is true—breakfast is the most important meal of the day. “It does exactly that—it breaks the fast,” said Jill Spangler, director of nutrition services at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital. “You haven’t had anything to eat all night.”
Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police
SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
Online farmers market offers delivery to WV, OH, PA
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – People in the tri-state area now have a new resource for fresh produce and food, Market Wagon. MarketWagon.com is an online farmers market which delivers food to every home in a 15-county region of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. The service allows customers to browse locally grown products on their computer or […]
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
Madison Elementary selected for Wheeling Island’s Game Changer program
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack just wrote a huge check to their neighbors over at Madison Elementary as part of their Game Changer Program. The program takes money collected from employees who pay to dress down on Fridays, as well as donations from guests and sends those funds to directly […]
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
WVU offering addiction nursing care courses for patients with substance use disorder
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Through two West Virginia University School of Nursing continuing professional development courses, nurses and other healthcare providers in the state can better understand the needs of patients with substance use disorder (SUD) and how to best treat them. Addiction Nursing Care features two courses —...
Water rescue underway in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A water rescue is underway in Bridgeport. Details are limited, but Harrison County Emergency Services tells 5 News at least one person is being rescued on Beech Hollow Rd. Stick with 5 News for updates.
McMechen chief surprised with honor from legislature
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) — He says he was expecting a normal 12-hour day when he came into work. But McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was in for a hero’s welcome at the municipal building. A citation with his name on it was presented by Delegate Charlie Reynolds, in honor of his many 7-day work weeks. […]
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
West Virginia woman arrested after hitting multiple cars following Kid Rock concert
WHEELING (WTRF) – A Wheeling woman was arrested after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. Hanover Police say they responded to a fender bender, and multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged multiple vehicles. Those at the concert say the woman was going in […]
