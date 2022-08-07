Read full article on original website
Pablo Mari joins Serie A side Monza on loan for the rest of the campaign after a lack of regular minutes at Arsenal... with the Brazilian defender shipped out again having spent last season with Udinese
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has completed his loan move to Monza for the 2022-23 season. Mari has joined the Serie A side after making 22 appearances for the Gunners. The 28-year-old Spaniard initially joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and made the move permanent the following summer.
